Gio Urshela Rumors: Mets, Yankees among multiple teams that are 'interested' in acquiring infielder

Free agent infielder Gio Urshela is looking for potential suitors this offseason, and one of his former teams could land his services. According to Will Sammon of The Athletic, the New York Mets and the New York Yankees are interested in third basemen.

Sammon also reported that the New York-based teams may not be the only ones interested. The Toronto Blue Jays may be interested in adding him but given that they have already signed Isiah Kiner-Falefa, they may be off in Gio Urshela's pursuit. Apart from this, teams like the Chicago Cubs, Seattle Mariners, and Milwaukee Brewers need to bolster their infield.

Interestingly, Urshela's market interest hasn't received much attention, given that he had an injury-marred 2023 season after only appearing in 62 games for the LA Angels. He suffered a pelvic fracture in June, which ruled him out for the remainder of the season.

Moreover, his offensive production has also taken a hit, with him slashing .299/.329/.374, notching two homers and 24 RBIs.

In the past, he has enjoyed his time with the Bronx Bombers, including a breakout year in 2019. Urshela took the batter's box in 291 games for the Yankees, registering 292 hits, 41 home runs, 153 RBIs, and 139 runs scored.

The relatively thin infield market this offseason boasts hitters like Matt Chapman, Urshela, Whit Merrifield, Tim Anderson, Eduardo Escobar and Adam Frazier. It remains to be seen how Urshela's market takes turn as a signing might be near.

Gio Urshela's fit with 'interested teams'

One of the reasons why the Mets are reportedly interested in Gio Urshela is due to the fact that their switch-hitting third baseman, Ronny Mauricio, suffered an ACL tear in winter ball. This leaves only Brett Baty, Mark Vientos, and Joey Wendle as backups. However, Baty and Vientos haven't enjoyed a great time in the major leagues, whether in batter's box or on dirt. The addition of Urshela shall give a good depth at third base for the 2024 season.

With the Yankees, however, it's not as clear why they would like to onboard him. They already have veteran DJ LeMahieu as the everyday third baseman and have backups in Oswald Peraza and Oswaldo Cabrera. Apart from this, other infield positions are more or less secured with Anthony Rizzo, Gleyber Torres, and Anthony Volpe playing first base, second base, and shortstop respectively.

