Gio Urshela stats: A look at the new Angels 3B's 2022 stats

Gio Urshela has been traded from the Minnesota Twins to the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for right-handed pitcher Alejandro Hidalgo. The reliable infielder will have the opportunity to become the regular third baseman for the Angels.

Los Angeles Angels @Angels OFFICIAL: the Angels have acquired INF Gio Urshela from the Minnesota Twins in exchange for minor league RHP Alejandro Hidalgo. OFFICIAL: the Angels have acquired INF Gio Urshela from the Minnesota Twins in exchange for minor league RHP Alejandro Hidalgo. https://t.co/fle2bi3fNS

"OFFICIAL: the Angels have acquired INF Gio Urshela from the Minnesota Twins in exchange for minor league RHP Alejandro Hidalgo." - @ Los Angeles Angels

For the Los Angeles Angels, 2022 was a sorry season. Originally touted as the presumptive winners of the AL West, the team lost a franchise-worst 13 straight games in June and were surpassed by the Houston Astros. The Halos would never catch up.

There were some questions at the third base position all season for the Angels. The position was manned by Anthony Rendon and Andrew Velazquez. Rendon was sidelined after seriously injuring his hand in a June 26th brawl with the Seattle Mariners. Velazquez was a mediocre replacement as he finished the year with a batting average of only .196.

Gio Urshela went to the Twins in a spring 2022 deal that saw the likes of Josh Donaldson and Isiah Kiner-Falefa go the other way to the New York Yankees.

Urshela's best season in the majors was his 2019 campaign with the Yankees. That season, he hit 21 home runs, 74 RBIs, and amassed a batting average of .314.

Soto ⚾️ @SotoP_23 Yeah Gio Urshela can do the damn thing at shortstop.

Yeah Gio Urshela can do the damn thing at shortstop. https://t.co/kzBPNS7eWJ

"Yeah Gio Urshela can do the d*mn thing at shortstop." - @ Soto

Urshela's 2022 numbers with the Twins were average at best. He started 144 games at third base and batted .285. In terms of offense, the Columbian hit 13 home runs and 64 RBIs. He was picked off of second base twice during the season, the highest number of times of any player in the MLB.

With Urshela, the Angels hope to add a degree of regularity at the third base position. Urshela has never been an All-Star or won any awards, but he is a dependable and stable infielder who can play north of 150 games, which is something the Angels will feel very attracted to.

Gio Urshela joins perrenially disappointing Angels squad

Having not made the playoffs since 2014, Angels fans are becoming increasingly disillusioned with their team. Despite having two of the best players in the world in Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani, the team has not done anything in the better part of a decade. Gio Urshela will find himself on a team that will need to make a splash, lest they alienate their dwindling fanbase forever.

Poll : 0 votes