"Give Alex Rodriguez some steroids first" - Fans annoyed by ex-Yankees star's upcoming IndyCar appearance in Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

Alex Rodriguez is set to ride in the "fastest seat in sports" to kick off the 2025 NTT IndyCar series. At the Firestone Grand Prix, Rodriguez will ride in the custom-designed two-seater to start the season.

Rodriguez has been a bit of a controversial figure in the past, but he's worked his way back into the public's graces. His steroid controversy is long in the past, and the New York Yankees invited him to Old Timer's Day. The MLB on Fox job has done a lot to help him rebuild his image as well.

However, not everyone loves him even now. Some MLB fans were unhappy that he was selected to ride in the IndyCar, and they took to the Instagram comments section to make that known. Others thought it was cool, though.

"Give him some steroids first," one fan commented.

Here are some more reactions:

Fans took to the comments to make their voices heard about Alex Rodriguez (Instagram/indycaronfox)

Some fans even believe that there's no reason for anyone to ride in the car. They posted that viewers only care about the race, not about a celebrity guest getting honorary treatment.

Last year, there were quite a few stars who rode in this two-seater at different times. That includes musicians Diplo, Jon Bon Jovi, and Riley Green, actors Judge Reinhold and Dylan Sprouse, reality TV star Mary Bonnet, and Olympic gold medalist speed climber Sam Watson.

Alex Rodriguez wins fan $10,000 in basketball shot

Alex Rodriguez is becoming a man of many trades. He's a three-time MVP in baseball and a world champion with the New York Yankees. He's going to be involved in an IndyCar race, too.

Alex Rodriguez nailed a halfcourt shot (Imagn)

He's also a part-owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves, and he even showed off some of his own basketball prowess recently. Rodriguez was part of a halftime ceremony at Bucknell.

The 14-time All-Star took a halfcourt shot during halftime of Bucknell's basketball game against Army, which the Bison won 84-53. Rodriguez calmly tossed the ball high and off the backboard for a make, sending the students into a frenzy.

Sinking the shot made one student $10,000, which is part of the reason everyone was so excited about an otherwise not-uncommon occurrence.

