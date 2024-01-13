"Give me everything!” - When Derek Jeter's wife Hannah Jeter revealed her weirdest food cravings during her first pregnancy

During her first pregnancy, Derek Jeter's wife, Hannah, was interviewed near Times Square seven years ago. The Jeters knew they were having a baby girl, and Hannah Jeter extensively discussed her cravings during pregnancy.

She told the interviewer:

"Yeah, and now its just like give it, give me everything."

When asked whether she had any exclusive cravings during pregnancy, Hannah Jeter said:

"Besides of beef jerky, I like a lot of gummies like candy and stuff like that. Anything salty, I don't know just everything the normal stuff."

The couple revealed Hannah Jeter's first pregnancy in an essay published in the Players Tribune. Six months later, the couple welcomed Bella Raine Jeter, their oldest child, on August 17, 2017.

"We want our kids' lives to be as 'normal' as possible. They're going to be born into such an extraordinary situation. They're going to have to be some strong little people. We don't want them to be defined by their dad's name — for them, we want him to just be 'Dad.'"

"That will be the piece of him they'll have that the rest of the world doesn't. It will be special, and it will be theirs" - Hannah Jeter's words in the essay from the Players Tribune.

Derek Jeter and Hannah Jeter are proud parents of four kids

The former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model and the five-time World Series champion tied the knot in 2016. The couple shares three girls and a boy, who was born in May 2023.

The four children have supported Derek Jeter through all significant events since his retirement and the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. However, they were absent during their father's outstanding career with the New York Yankees.

The couple has shared a little about their family life throughout the years, which includes why they have kept their personal lives private. The couple still prefers to keep their kids out of the spotlight.

