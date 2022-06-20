"Give me that f*****g s**t!" - New York Yankees Josh Donaldson caught on mic after celebrating home run against former team

The New York Yankees have been unbelievably good this year. Both their pitching and hitting have come together to create one of the best teams that ever was. They now have a record of 49-17, which makes them by far the best team in all of baseball.

The Toronto Blue Jays, meanwhile, have been holding their own. The Jays went 9-0 to start June and quickly surpassed the Tampa Bay Rays to gain control of the second spot in the American League East. The Jays and Yankees met this weekend at Rogers Centre in Toronto to determine the true kings of the division.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks The cleanest pimp job by a Yankee this season The cleanest pimp job by a Yankee this season https://t.co/xfORilhE6H

"The cleanest pimp job by a Yankee this season" - Talkin' Yanks

The New York Yankees rolled into Toronto and did not take any prisoners. The Yankees pummelled the Jays' rotation-hopeful pitcher Ross Stripling. The Bombers took Stripling for five hits over 3.2 innings.

The Yankees went on to win that game by a score of 12-3. The Yankees also pummeled Rookie of the Year candidate Alek Manoah and steamrolled the Blue Jays 4-0 on Saturday.

On Sunday, the Yankees were eager to complete the series sweep on the road against the second-placed team in their division. Starting for the Blue Jays was right-handed pitcher Yusei Kikuchi. Kikuchi came into this game having given up seven earned runs in his last 4.2 innings started, and was eager to come up strong against this notoriously stacked Yankees lineup.

Yusei Kikuchi pitching for the Toronto Blue Jays against the New York Yankees.

Unfortunately for Kikuchi, he surrendered the first run in the form of a solo bomb to Gleyber Torres. It did not take long for former Toronto Blue Jay Josh Donaldson to get in on the action with a two-run shot in the third inning that put the New York Yankees up by a score of 3-2.

Upon rounding the bases and crossing home plate, Donaldson proceeded to be congratulated by his teammates. After high-fiving Joey Gallo and Giancarlo Stanton, Donaldson could be heard clearly shouting, "Give me that f*****g s**t!" as he entered the Yankees dugout.

""Give me that f*****g s**t!" - Talkin' Baseball

Unfortunately, the Yankees would blow a lead after a pair of late home runs and fall to the Toronto Blue Jays by a score of 10-9.

