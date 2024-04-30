“Give the players all the credit for winning pitches” - Dave Roberts highlights Dodgers’ offense for no strikeouts since 2006

Monday’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks was an 8-4 victory for the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Boys in Blue showcased their offensive prowess, going 10 for 34 with eight RBIs and eight walks with an impressive 0 strikeouts.

The Dodgers recorded no strikeouts for the first time since 2006, when they won 6-5 against the Cincinnati Reds.

Talking to the media after the game, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said (via MLB.com):

“A lot of competitive at-bats. 18 years, we’ve seen a lot of baseball games since that’s happened. I just think you’ve got to give the players all the credit for winning pitches and fighting to move the ball forward.”

The D-backs initially took a 1-0 lead in the first inning. After Enrique Hernandez and Teoscar Hernandez doubles in the second and fifth inning, the score went 4-1.

In the sixth inning, Will Smith hit a 407-foot homer, his third of the season, against the Diamondbacks’ Logan Allen. Shohei Ohtani’s single in the eighth set the score final, leading to the Dodgers' win.

The Dodgers are seeing an upward trend in their performance, winning seven out of their last eight games and are now going 19-12.

Dodgers prospect Andy Pages shines against the D-backs

On April 16, Los Angeles Dodgers No. 3 prospect Andy Pages was called up after his impressive performance with the Triple-A Oklahoma City. In his first 15 games with the Dodgers Triple-A affiliate, Pages was hitting .371 with five homers.

“My main focus is just to help the team win,” Andy Pages said (via MLB.com). “We prepared for the game, we followed the game plan, just focused on getting pitches in the zone and putting the ball in play.”

On Monday, Pages went 1 for 4 scoring three RBIs, while remaining at the eighth position in the batting order.

Dave Roberts also gave a shoutout to the 23-year-old’s performance in the game. He said:

“For a young player to come in and make an impact like that, it’s been great. There’s a lot of talk about the bottom part of this order, but each one of those guys have gotten a little bit better and Andy has certainly been a big part of that.”

