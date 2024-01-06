Former MLB pitcher Trevor Bauer caused a wave of reactions from fans on social media after claiming that he is among the top 15 pitchers in the world right now. The 32-year-old right-handed starter spent last season with the Yokohama DeNA BayStars in Japan and has become a free agent this winter. Amidst rumors that Bauer might return to the MLB, his claim has been countered by fans who believe he's not even a top 15 pitcher in Japan.

Trevor Bauer was selected by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 2011 MLB draft and went on to make his major league debut for them in 2012. He then went on to play for the Cleveland Indians, the Cincinnati Reds and the Los Angeles Dodgers, establishing himself as one of the top pitchers in the country. During that time, he won the NL Cy Young Award and finished as NL ERA leader in 2020.

After some troubles in his personal life in 2021 during his first year with the LA Dodgers, Bauer's MLB career took a halt as he joined the NPB in Japan. He had a decent season there, making the All-Stars, and elected free agency at the end of the season. Now, there have been rumors of teams interested in him and he came forward to announce that he's among the top 15 pitchers in the world. MLB fans on social media took the chance to ridicule his comment with creative reactions:

"Give me what Trevor is smoking," wrote one fan on X/Twitter. "Not even a top 15 pitcher in Japan," added another.

Former Cy Young winner Trevor Bauer looking to make a return to MLB

After serving a 194-game suspension under the MLB's joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy, Trevor Bauer is now looking to make a return.

The former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher spent last season playing in the NPB in Japan while serving the ban and is now attracting interest from teams as a free agent. Bauer has an immaculate record on the pitch but his past troubles may continue to haunt him till today.

