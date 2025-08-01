  • home icon
  • “Glad we’re done playing the Yankees” - Mariners president Jerry Dipoto offers blunt assessment of Bronx Bombers amid trade deadline frenzy

"Glad we're done playing the Yankees" - Mariners president Jerry Dipoto offers blunt assessment of Bronx Bombers amid trade deadline frenzy

By R. Nikhil Parshy
Published Aug 01, 2025 11:33 GMT
MLB: World Series-New York Yankees at Los Angeles Dodgers - Source: Imagn
Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman made some big splashes towards the end of the deadline (Source: Imagn)

The Seattle Mariners went big ahead of the trade deadline, adding three important players that could lift them to World Series contention. The M's got Josh Naylor last week from the Arizona Diamondbacks before getting his teammate Eugenio Suarez on Friday. They also acquired left-handed reliever Caleb Ferguson from the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The additions of Suarez and Naylor will boost an already star-studded lineup with the likes of Cal Raleigh, Julio Rodriguez, and Randy Arozarena. Mariners President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto spoke after the deadline, stating that the team, unlike other seasons, had the leeway to go big because they know they have a shot at the championship.

"Obviously, this one we went a little bigger. It was players who are free agents at year's end, which is a little unique for us. But we felt like this team deserved the opportunity to just go out and see if we can win the World Series. This is, we feel like we have as good a lineup as there is in our league.
"Our rotation, if the guys do the things that they do, has proven that they can be as good as anybody in this league. The guys at the back of that bullpen are really good if we allow them to get a little bit of rest in between. Hopefully, we hit on all cylinders moving forward," Dipoto said.
While acknowledging their own work, Dipoto also made his feelings known about the New York Yankees bullpen. When asked about which team he felt did well at the deadline, he cited the Bombers because of their bullpen additions of David Bednar, Jake Bird and Camilo Doval, all top relievers currently.

"I haven't really had a chance to look around the American League. My reaction is I'm glad we're done playing the Yankees because their bullpen is pretty ridiculous," Dipoto added.
Cal Raleigh hopeful for the playoffs after adding Eugenio Suarez

Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh opened up about Seattle acquiring one of the hottest at-bats in the sport currently, Eugenio Suarez. This will be his second stint with the club after playing in the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

"I feel so amazing,” said Raleigh. “I felt good, even going into today -- but even better, now that Geno is here. That's no knock on any guys that are in the clubhouse right now. It's just how good Geno is."

Raleigh, on Friday, hit his 42nd home run of the season in a 6-0 win against the Texas Rangers. Suarez isn't far behind having hit 36 home runs in 106 games himself. With a 58-52 record they are in the American League Wild Card spots currently.

