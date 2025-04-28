Gleyber Torres drops 4-word message as Tigers' winning streak continues after Orioles rout

Gleyber Torres and the Detroit Tigers made it four wins in four after a 7-0 win against the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday to complete a series sweep, continuing their strong start to the season.
The shutout win concluded a third successive series win on the trot for the AL Central leaders, who now have the third-best record (18-10) in the league behind the San Francisco Giants (19-10) in second and the New York Mets (19-9) in first.
The series finale on Sunday ended the Tigers' 10-game homestead with an 8-2 record. Following the rout of their AL opponents, All-Star second baseman Gleyber Torres dropped a four-word message with a picture of himself from Sunday's game, writing:
"The boys are hot."
Gleyber Torres, who joined the team in the offseason to end his free agency, was hot at the plate on Sunday, registering two hits in three plate appearances with three RBIs.
The two-time All-Star added an RBI single in the fifth inning to make it 3-0 for Detroit and then struck an RBI double in the seventh to make it 7-0.
Tigers manager commends players for 'complete game' against Orioles
The Tigers own the best record in the American League and manager A.J. Hinch commended his players for racking up three consecutive series wins.
"We keep winning series, which is really key," Hinch said. "And this series, we did a lot of things well. These guys are really doing things that are helping us win. And it's one thing to win a series and then we finish it off. I know we've had a couple opportunities like this and fallen short and today we didn't, with a really complete game."
While Gleyber Torres and Javier Baez led the offense for the hosts, reigning AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal was at his dominant best from the mound. Skubal pitched six scoreless innings, conceding just four hits and striking out a season-high 11 batters.
It was the fifth time in his career the Tigers ace racked up 11 or more strikeouts and it helped the Tigers stretch their home record to 13-3 this season, Detroit's best home start since 1911.