Gleyber Torres Trade Rumors: NL contenders show interest in Yankees 2B

The New York Yankees, one of the worst offensive teams in the league, are at risk of losing two-time All-Star Gleyber Torres.

As we approach the final stages of the MLB trade deadline, Torres' name continues to come up as a possible trade candidate. The 26-year-old infielder was an All-Star in 2018 and 2019 and has been a staple in the Yankees lineup since making his debut in 2018.

According to a recent article in CBS Sports, the Miami Marlins are interested in a trade for the right-handed hitter. The 56-49 Marlins are looking to make the playoffs for just the second time since 2004. They have been one of the better defensive teams in the league, but have struggled offensively. Torres could be the missing piece for a team that is in search of its third World Series title.

Miami also recently signed reliever David Robertson from the New York Mets to add depth to its bullpen.

If the Marlins do decide to pull the trigger on Torres, it will not be cheap. The Yankees are apparantly only interested in a deal if it includes Edward Cabrera, Braxton Garrett and two younger prospects.

The move would provide some breathing room in the team's payroll for general manger Brian Cashman and manager Aaron Boone. Torres is currently earning $9.95 million this year and is contracted through the 2024 season.

Gleyber Torres has racked up 16 home runs and 44 RBIs this season

Gleyber Torres of the New York Yankees bats against the Kansas City Royals during a game at Yankee Stadium

Gleyber Torres has been one of the few bright lights in a New York Yankees lineup that is finding it difficult to put runs on the board. This season, he has a .258/.323/.426 slash line and has already recorded 16 home runs, 44 RBIs and 100 hits.

The Venezuelan currently ranks first in the Yankees roster in hits (100), RBIs (44) and runs (57). Remove Aaron Judge from the lineup and he also ranks first in batting average (.258) and home runs (16).

Yankees fans are desperate for Cashman to make some moves before the Aug. 1 deadline. Losing one of the team's standout hitters and most productive players may not have been what the fanbase had in mind.