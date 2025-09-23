Gleyber Torres' wife Elizabeth shares a mint green bikini snap, disclosing the two cosmetic surgeries she underwent

Gleyber Torres has known his wife, Elizabeth, since long before his rise to MLB stardom. Like Torres, Elizabeth is also from Venezuela, and the two were high school sweethearts.Although Elizabeth maintains a relatively low public profile, she often engages with fans on social media with content related to her personal life and fashion. On Monday, she engaged in a Q&amp;A session with her fans on Instagram.One of the fans wanted to know what cosmetic surgeries Elizabeth had undergone, asking:&quot;How many operations do you have? Which ones?&quot; (Translated to English from Spanish)In response, Elizabeth shared a snap of herself in a mint-green bikini, likely intended to highlight the result of the cosmetic surgeries. She also wore a cap with a leopard print pattern. The picture was possibly from an Instagram post, dated May.Moreover, Elizabeth noted that five other fans also asked the same question. She disclosed that she had undergone two surgeries, liposuction and breast augmentation.Screenshot of Gleyber Torres' wife's Instagram story [Image Source: Instagram/eliroxy]Liposuction is a surgical procedure that removes unwanted, localized fat to improve body shape or contour. It is performed by inserting cannulas through small incisions to suction out the fat.Breast augmentation is the procedure to increase breast size, improve symmetry, or restore lost volume using either breast implants or fat grafting. Sometimes, liposuction and breast augmentation are done in tandem.In this procedure, the harvested fat is injected into the breasts. This approach offers a natural-looking result and eliminates the risks associated with traditional breast implants. However, it provides only a modest increase in size.Gleyber Torres' wife, Elizabeth, poses in a multicolored floral bikiniThe last time Gleyber Torres' wife, Elizabeth, gave fans glimpses of her fashion sense in a bikini was on July 21. On that day, Elizabeth shared a six-snap post on her Instagram.The bikini in the image featured a multi-colored floral pattern with light blue straps and ties. The floral print included pink, yellow, and green, among other colors. Moreover, she accessorized with black sunglasses.&quot;UV 🔆,&quot; she captioned the post.In the cover image of the carousel, Elizabeth angled her body slightly away from the camera, creating depth and a flattering silhouette. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe post also featured a couple of candid snaps, where she removed her sunglasses but kept them resting on her head in some shots. In the final image, Elizabeth held a Tigers cap in her hand.