  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Gleyber Torres' wife Elizabeth shares a mint green bikini snap, disclosing the two cosmetic surgeries she underwent

Gleyber Torres' wife Elizabeth shares a mint green bikini snap, disclosing the two cosmetic surgeries she underwent

By Safeer M S
Modified Sep 23, 2025 19:01 GMT
Gleyber Torres
Gleyber Torres' wife Elizabeth shares a mint green bikini snap [Image Source: Instagram/gleyberdavid]

Gleyber Torres has known his wife, Elizabeth, since long before his rise to MLB stardom. Like Torres, Elizabeth is also from Venezuela, and the two were high school sweethearts.

Ad

Although Elizabeth maintains a relatively low public profile, she often engages with fans on social media with content related to her personal life and fashion. On Monday, she engaged in a Q&A session with her fans on Instagram.

One of the fans wanted to know what cosmetic surgeries Elizabeth had undergone, asking:

"How many operations do you have? Which ones?" (Translated to English from Spanish)

In response, Elizabeth shared a snap of herself in a mint-green bikini, likely intended to highlight the result of the cosmetic surgeries. She also wore a cap with a leopard print pattern. The picture was possibly from an Instagram post, dated May.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Moreover, Elizabeth noted that five other fans also asked the same question. She disclosed that she had undergone two surgeries, liposuction and breast augmentation.

Screenshot of Gleyber Torres&#039; wife&#039;s Instagram story [Image Source: Instagram/eliroxy]
Screenshot of Gleyber Torres' wife's Instagram story [Image Source: Instagram/eliroxy]

Liposuction is a surgical procedure that removes unwanted, localized fat to improve body shape or contour. It is performed by inserting cannulas through small incisions to suction out the fat.

Ad

Breast augmentation is the procedure to increase breast size, improve symmetry, or restore lost volume using either breast implants or fat grafting. Sometimes, liposuction and breast augmentation are done in tandem.

In this procedure, the harvested fat is injected into the breasts. This approach offers a natural-looking result and eliminates the risks associated with traditional breast implants. However, it provides only a modest increase in size.

Gleyber Torres' wife, Elizabeth, poses in a multicolored floral bikini

The last time Gleyber Torres' wife, Elizabeth, gave fans glimpses of her fashion sense in a bikini was on July 21. On that day, Elizabeth shared a six-snap post on her Instagram.

Ad

The bikini in the image featured a multi-colored floral pattern with light blue straps and ties. The floral print included pink, yellow, and green, among other colors. Moreover, she accessorized with black sunglasses.

"UV 🔆," she captioned the post.

In the cover image of the carousel, Elizabeth angled her body slightly away from the camera, creating depth and a flattering silhouette.

The post also featured a couple of candid snaps, where she removed her sunglasses but kept them resting on her head in some shots. In the final image, Elizabeth held a Tigers cap in her hand.

About the author
Safeer M S

Safeer M S

Twitter icon

Safeer M S is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda, having delved into the sport professionally since 2024. His journey into baseball was sparked by Shohei Ohtani’s remarkable MLB performances, which ignited his passion for the game. Safeer’s enthusiasm for fantasy baseball further fueled his engagement with the sport.

Safeer supports baseball stars like Mike Trout, Bryce Harper, and Aaron Judge, with Shohei Ohtani's dual-threat dominance being his most memorable baseball moment. He admires Willie Mays for his athleticism and historic achievements in pinch-hitting and stealing bases.

In addition to his baseball expertise, Safeer is deeply passionate about combat sports, which he has been reporting on since 2022. His journey into combat sports began with Karate lessons in school, followed by boxing training. Films like Rocky 4, Never Back Down, and Warrior inspired his love for MMA, and witnessing Demetrious Johnson's victory over Kyoji Horiguchi solidified his commitment to the sport.

When not immersed in sports, Safeer enjoys playing football, working out, and watching anime or thriller movies.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Safeer M S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications