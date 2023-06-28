The Houston Astros find themselves at risk of missing out on the MLB playoffs for the first time since 2016.

The organization has established itself as the team to beat in the American League. It has set the benchmark in the majors over the past six years. The Astros have finished atop of their division in five of the past six seasons and reached the ALCS (or better) in each of those seasons. The team has reached four World Series and won two of those since 2017.

It is easy to see why expectations are so high in Houston. The fanbase has been spoiled over the past decade. The roster is stacked with talent and it is led by one of the MLB's great managers in Dusty Baker.

This year, however, things have not turned out as planned. Its 42-37 record places them third in the division behind the Los Angeles Angels and Texas Rangers.

General Manager Dana Brown spoke about the team's trade plans and insisted that the club would add before the deadline.

Brian LaLima @BLima790 @moneyonthemic7 @SportsTalk790 Astros GM Dana Brown asked about taking a rental at the deadline: "Ya we'll take a rental. We'll take a big bat to add to Yordan and Brantley when they get back. We'll also look for a good arm to get us over the hump." @SeanUnfiltered Astros GM Dana Brown asked about taking a rental at the deadline: "Ya we'll take a rental. We'll take a big bat to add to Yordan and Brantley when they get back. We'll also look for a good arm to get us over the hump." @SeanUnfiltered @moneyonthemic7 @SportsTalk790

Brown is focused on bringing in another power hitter and a pitcher to shore up the defense.

The Houston Astros have struggled with injuries during the 2023 season

Jose Altuve of the Houston Astros in the dugout before the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium

Injuries have been a concern for the Houston Astros througout the year. The club was without 2017 AL MVP Jose Altuve for a significant portion of the season.

Starting pitcher Lance McCullers has been ruled out for the remainder of the season due to injury.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ The Astros have announced that Lance McCullers Jr. underwent surgery on his right forearm and is out for the year The Astros have announced that Lance McCullers Jr. underwent surgery on his right forearm and is out for the year https://t.co/v9SUwyBZ2b

Brown will be desperate to add some established MLB talent. The recently signed executive is under pressure to deliver in his first season in charge. He inherited a talented mix of veterans and rising stars to work with. So far, the team has struggled to keep up with its division rivals.

