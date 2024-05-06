"Go my Angel go" - Vanessa Hudgens celebrates husband Cole Tucker's stellar performance against Cleveland Guardians

After his MLB career appeared to hang in the balance, Vanessa Hudgens' husband, Cole Tucker, is back in a big way. The star actress recently took to social media in praise of her husband's strong performance for his new team.

On April 10, Tucker signed a minor league deal with the Los Angeles Angels and was promoted on April 29 after posting a .313 average in Triple-A. On Sunday, the shortstop kept his hot streak alive, going 2 for 3 with a double and a stolen base against the Cleveland Guardians. In celebration of Tucker's performance, Hudgens posted an Instagram story with the caption:

"Go my Angel go."

Vanessa Hudgens supported her husband Cole Tucker from home during the Angels' game against the Guardians on Sunday.

From the comfort of her home, Hudgens posted a picture of Cole Tucker taking an at-bat in the seventh inning of Sunday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Accompanying her picture was the caption "Go my Angel go," a clever double-entendre paying tribute to her husband's new club.

In his fifth game with the Los Angeles Angels, Tucker has gone 5 for 12 with a single RBI. However, despite his success in the batter's box, the Angels have struggled, dropping eight of their last 10 games.

"Cole Tucker doubled off the right-field wall but Matt Thaiss was thrown out at home. It was upheld after a review. He nearly found a way to score despite the throw beating him by quite a bit," MLB reporter Rhett Bollinger posted on X.

Known primarily for her role as Gabriella Montez in the hit movie series "High School Musical," Hudgens tied the knot with Tucker last December at a lavish beach-front celebration in Mexico. In March, the actress announced that she was pregnant with the couple's first child.

Cole Tucker seeks to make a lasting impact for the Angels

Now without Mike Trout, who announced that he will be out for two to three months after undergoing meniscus surgery, the Angels will need to generate offense from other areas. After being released from the Seattle Mariners in March, Cole Tucker undoubtedly has something to prove.

Despite his strong showing, the Angels are still losing and now occupy the last spot in the AL West. Perhaps the hole in the lineup left by Trout's absence will give Tucker a chance to compete in the first full MLB season since he broke into the league in 2019.

