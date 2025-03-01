Go-to pitching strategy used against Mike Trout disclosed by Twins phenom Royce Lewis 

Minnesota Twins infielder Royce Lewis recently revealed what strategy pitchers in the MLB use against elite hitter like Mike Trout. The 25-year-old has seen a meteoric rise in the MLB since making his big league debut in 2022 and is constantly looking to learn from veterans like the Los Angeles Angels' center fielder.

Royce Lewis was selected by the Twins in the 2017 MLB draft and went on to make his major league debut in May 2022. He put in some impressive performances after being promoted but saw his season ended due to injury. In 2023, he had his first season as the starting third baseman for the Twins and impressed once again. However, he his since had some trouble with injuries and will be hoping to remain fit this season.

In the midst of Spring Training, "MLB Radio" asked Lewis about what kind of strategies MLB pitchers use to get him out. He gave a general description of a pitcher's mindset and used Mike Trout as an example of an elite hitter that pitchers don't want to face.

"It seems like, leaguewide, a lot of down and away sliders, fastballs up. It's pretty much general, throughout the league. You see Mike Trout, fastballs up," Lewis said. "That's kind of like a hole, and I think that whether it's ABS or whatever's coming in the future, that might eliminate that. So it's just going to be a constant adjustment for the pitchers and the hitters going back and forth, which I'm excited about."

Royce Lewis started the 2024 season on the injured list due to suffering from a strained quadriceps injury. This year, he feels good at Spring Training and is showing signs of having a great year ahead. While there is no doubt of his ability on the field, his aim will be to have a healthy season this year.

Twins infielder Royce Lewis starts a new trend of asking kids for an autograph in return for his own

During Spring Training, players often have more time to interact with fans. During such interactions, Lewis has started a trend which has endeared him to fans even more. Whenever a kid asks Lewis for his autograph, he asks the kid to autograph his cap in return. While many are first taken aback with his request, they happily agree once he encourages them.

Lewis' interaction with fans makes him a beloved figure in the MLB, especially since it is accompanied by some big performances on the field. As his legacy among Twins fans grows, they will hope he can lead them to the playoffs this year.

