"God forbid this team wants to have any fun" - Yankees fans dejected as team shatters City Connect jersey dream once again

The MLB sent fans into a frenzy about the latest teams who will have City Connect jerseys in 2024, unfortunately, the New York Yankees are not one of them. The announcement stated that nine different teams will be rocking the beloved City Connect jerseys this season, however, yet again the Bronx Bombers were left off the list.

Only the New York Yankees and Oakland Athletics will be the only teams remaining in the MLB not to have a City Connect jersey. The teams that will be rocking the alternate jerseys will be the Toronto Blue Jays, Tampa Bay Rays, Cleveland Guardians, Detroit Tigers, Minnesota Twins, New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies, and St. Louis Cardinals.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will also be using a City Connect jersey in 2024, which will be the second time for the California-based franchise. This is something that has sent New York fans to social media to not only criticize the fact that the Dodgers will get a second one, but also that the Yankees are without a City Connect jersey again.

Many New York fans have said that not only did the Los Angeles Dodgers get a City Connect jersey already, but the ones that they produced were so boring that they don't deserve another. Some of the upset fans on social media simply said that it was not fair that the Dodgers are getting a second jersey, while others said that Los Angeles is getting special treatment from the MLB.

Other fans have said that both the New York Yankees and Oakland Athletics are two franchises that don't like to have fun. They have said that the team's unwillingness to add an extra jersey is a part of the team's culture.

The New York Yankees appear unwilling to abandon their iconic pinstripes

One of the main reasons that fans believe why New York has not been given a City Connect jersey yet is the fact that the team's pinstripes jerseys are so iconic that they don't want to change them. As one of the most famous teams and brands in the world, some fans believe that it may look weird for the likes of Aaron Judge to don any other uniform.

