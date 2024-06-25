“Going 0-24 for Willie?"; "Let's not embarrass him" - Fans recall Giants' recent struggles as team honor Willie Mays by wearing no. 24 in home game 

Former San Francisco Giants great Willie Mays, one of the best baseball players ever, died on June 18. The Hall of Famer died due to heart failure at the age of 93 just two days before the Giants and St. Louis Cardinals game in Birmingham, Alabama.

The game was set to honor him and the Negro leagues with which he began his baseball career. Several notable personalities paid tribute to the legendary player including President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama.

Recently the Giants honored their longtime superstar. All members of the club wore Willie Mays’ iconic No. 24 jersey in his honor during their recent game against the Chicago Cubs at Oracle Park. The clubs announced this tribute on their Instagram account:

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Citing the team’s recent struggles several fans reacted to the news in the comments section of the post:

“Going 0-24 for willie?," a fan asked.

“Wait, are we all wearing 24?” another fan said.

“Can we actually get a W for Willie tonight oh and also for the rest of the fanbase…that’ll be great, thanks,” another fan wrote.

The Giants are currently fourth in the NL West standings, with a 37-42 record for the season so far.

Several fans shared their reactions, with many expressing their desire for the Giants to play better in honor of Willie Mays:

"Let's not embarrass him with another poor effort today eh?" a comment read.

“First time I’ve ever said this but please win Giants it’s the least y’all could do,” another comment read.

“They gotta get a win for Willie tonight! LFG Giants we aren’t giving up half way through!” a fan wrote.

San Francisco Giants fan reactions (image credit: MLB, San Francisco Giants/Instagram)

The San Francisco Giants are coming off losing their last three series and are on a 5-game losing streak.

Giants in 24 jersey honored Willie Mays winning 5-4 against the Cubs

The San Francisco Giants players entered the ballpark on Monday at Oracle Park wearing No. 24 jerseys and had a slow start. They were behind 4-0 to the Cubs until the top of the fifth inning.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Giants’ Matt Chapman hit a 410-foot homer, bringing in a run for his team. Nick Ahmed also hit a solo homer in the sixth inning. Throughout the game, the Giants were down 4-2, which they turned around in the ninth inning.

Chapman scored a run on Michael Conforto’s sacrifice fly followed by a score from Thairo Estrada on Austin Slater’s sacrifice fly. The final score was set on Wilmer Flores’s walk.

The second game of the four-game series takes place on Tuesday.