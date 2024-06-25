"Going about it amicably... by publicly threatening lawsuit against MLB" - Trevor Bauer's accuser Lindsey Hill mocks pitcher's agent Rachel Luba

Ex-LA Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer's former accuser, Lindsey Hill, has once again taken a jibe at the pitcher, this time by mocking his agent, Rachel Luba. A couple of days ago, while replying to a post on X, the 2020 NL Cy Young winner hinted at a potential lawsuit coming MLB's way as a last resort to get back to the majors.

Following this, a fan asked Luba if the pitcher was actually going to take such a step. Luba dismissed going down the legal route and said:

"No we would prefer to not continue down the road of constant adversarial processes and put that all behind us. So Trevor is currently trying to get himself back where he belongs in an amicable way."

After reading Luba's tweet, Hill mocked the agent and Bauer for their contrasting statements on the potential lawsuit.

"We prefer to not continue down that road of a lawsuit against MLB. So Trevor is going about it in an amicable way ... by publicly threatening to file a lawsuit against MLB," Hill said.

Lindsey Hill "can't wait" for deposition of Trevor Bauer's potential lawsuit against MLB

Following Trevor Bauer's statement that he might potentially sue MLB for his continued exile from the majors, Lindsey Hill used this to recall the last time the two parties were in a deposition.

"Can’t wait for my deposition in this one! The last one made him cry, drop his fraudulent lawsuit & personally authorize my insurance to compensate me for damages. Please, let’s get the ball rollin’ on this - then all the evidence will become publicly available through a jury trial," she tweeted.

Hill was one of the primary accusers of the sexual assault allegations placed on Bauer. This led him to be put on administrative leave and subsequent suspension.

Bauer has been out of MLB since July 2021. Initially, after the investigations started, the MLB suspended him for 324 games in 2022. However, after the pitcher appealed against this ban in December of that year, his ban was reduced to 194 days. But later, the Dodgers finally decided to part ways with him and terminated his contract in January 2023.

Despite now the suspension being over, Bauer is still awaiting any major league interest. He is pitching great in the Mexican Baseball League and has also previously claimed that he is better than a lot of starters in the majors.