"Going to have Franciso Lindor and Juan Soto on base every time" - MLB insider predicts record-breaking year for Pete Alonso in Mets’ powerful lineup

Pete Alonso is back with the New York Mets after signing a two-year deal. He slots right back into the middle of their lineup, but the top half of the lineup has a brand-new face that should provide plenty of RBI opportunities for the Polar Bear.

The Mets made it to the NLCS last year and made sure to bring back virtually all the key pieces. That includes Alonso, who rejoined on a two-year, $54 million contract.

With Alonso, Francisco Lindor, and now Juan Soto, one MLB insider sees the Mets as a thriving lineup. He particularly sees Alonso thriving while batting behind Lindor and Soto.

Ron Darling said, as per MLB Network:

"This is the best place for him. He's going to fit beautifully in that lineup. He's going to have Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto on base seemingly every time he comes up, so this could be a record-breaking year for Pete. Maybe he drives in 150 runs this year and kind of erases the season he had last year."

The Mets' top four should each benefit from the other. Assuming Francisco Lindor leads off, he will benefit from Juan Soto being behind him. Soto will benefit from having Lindor on base.

When he gets on, Mark Vientos will benefit from having Soto on. That only compounds when it gets to cleanup hitter Alonso, who could have tons of runs to drive in this year.

What will the Mets batting order be with Juan Soto, Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor?

The Mets have already confirmed that Francisco Lindor is not moving out of the leadoff spot, so he will anchor the lineup. Juan Soto, presumably, will bat either second or third, but according to the slugger, the Mets haven't cemented that yet.

Where will Pete Alonso hit?

Per SI, Soto said:

"(Carlos Mendoza and I) have talked, but we haven't come up with something yet. We gotta keep talking about it, but I think we are on the same page. Wherever he needs me, I'll be there."

Mark Vientos hit third last year and did well in that spot, so it's fair to assume that Soto will hit second. The analytics suggest the team's best hitter should bat there, and it's worth getting Soto more at-bats over the course of a season than Vientos.

Pete Alonso could bat third or fourth and leave the other spot for Vientos, but this is what their lineup could be:

Francisco Lindor Juan Soto Mark Vientos Pete Alonso Brandon Nimmo Jeff McNeil Starling Marte Jose Siri Francisco Alvarez

The Mets have options with their alignment here.

