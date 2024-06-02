"Going out there and trying to get guys out" - Clayton Kershaw reflects on his first sim game as rehab process continues

The Los Angeles Dodgers veteran ace Clayton Kershaw pitched a simulated game on Saturday before the game against the Colorado Rockies. It was his first time facing live batters after a month of practice throwing after undergoing shoulder surgery.

The lefty is recovering from shoulder surgery and ended up pitching only one simulated inning. Talking with reporter Kirsten Watson after the sim game, Kershaw said:

“Yeah, I mean the first time since surgery to face hitters is always , you know, it’s another check mark. I was excited for this one. It's been almost 7 months since surgery, so obviously a lot of work on but thankfully you know, health-wise. I feel great."

"So now it's just performance, you know, go out there and build up some pitches and try to get guys out and do that until you have enough pitches to do it in the big leagues.”

Clayton Kershaw is coming off a rough 2023 postseason start where he gave up six runs in the first game of the NLDS against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The ten-time All-Star has been working to improve his pitching workload before going to play with one of the Dodgers' minor league teams to get back in shape.

“Now I'm healthy and now it's just a matter of building up getting better pitching again and going to face some hitters during rehab games and all that stuff,” Clayton Kershaw added.

“So little ways away as far as pitch count but you know through 20 pitches today you need to get to you know 90 to 100 so it will take a little time but its basically the first step is free training and it was a good one.”

Despite his expected late entry into the 2024 season due to surgery, the Los Angeles Dodgers re-signed him to a one-year, $10 million contract.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts gave an estimate of Clayton Kershaw’s return to the season

Clayton Kershaw didn't have a set date to comeback but the Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts gave an estimate about his return to the team.

Roberts thinks it’ll take about six weeks for Kershaw to return, which would put him back with the Dodgers around the All-Star break.

“If you're looking at the progression of a pitcher doing his first day in Spring Training, the second day of pitchers and catchers, essentially, (is) doing a one-inning situation,” Roberts said (via MLB.com).

“So then you're talking about six weeks. But obviously with Clayton, we're all going to kind of read and react. But I think there's still going to be a consistent process.”

So far in the 2024 season, the Los Angeles Dodgers are doing well with 36 wins and 23 losses topping the NL West.

