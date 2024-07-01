“Gonna send that man some Texas bbq overnighted” - Astros fans laud Mets fan for backing Jose Altuve after being booed at Citi Field

The Houston Astros clinched a thrilling 10-5 victory against the New York Mets on Sunday. A late surge from the Astros hitters in extra innings saw the team claim the series in the rubber game at Citi Field. There was plenty of drama in the rain-delayed clash and eight-time All-Star Jose Altuve found himself in the thick of things.

The former AL MVP was ejected from the game after the Astros slugger threw his bat and helmet in anger following a controversial groundout call in the seventh inning. A hostile crowd at the Citi Field started booing the Astros star only for a Mets fan to stop the gesture against Altuve.

Astros fans reacted to the Mets fan's expletive-filled rant against the Mets crowd for booing Altuve.

"Gonna send that man some Texas bbq overnighted," one fan said.

"Dude knows! Future HOF," another fan said.

"We've finally found intelligent life in New York," one fan said.

"I like this guy! I agree stop booing Altuve," another fan said.

While the Astros fans were appreciative of the Mets fan's outburst in defense of Altuve, they felt that their star slugger fed off the negativity.

"The boos power him," said one fan.

"My fave Astros player feeds off the negative energy," another fan said.

The Astros blew a four-run lead after Mets slugger Brandon Nimmo's 100th career home run in the seventh inning tied the game 4-4. Nimmo tied the game once again in the bottom tenth after Chas McCormick had restored the visiting team's lead.

However, Jose Altuve's team had plenty of firepower left in the tank despite his ejection as a five-run surge in the 11th inning saw them power home in a remarkable 10-5 victory.

Jose Altuve aims jibe at umpires after controversial call

Despite the Houston Astros claiming a series-clinching win, Jose Altuve was not in the mood for pleasantries. The future Hall of Fame contender reflected on his outburst that got him ejected at a crucial moment in the game with runners in scoring positions.

“I understand the guy behind the plate didn’t see it because the catcher’s there,” Altuve said (per AP News). “But you have another three guys — first, second and third. I felt like it was kind of obvious. That’s why I was so mad.”

This was only the second ejection in Jose Altuve's stellar career, with the first ejection being against rivals Texas Rangers in 2016. He had a one RBI night, taking his tally to 37 for the season with 13 home runs.

