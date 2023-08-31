Jose Trevino of the New York Yankees has not played in nearly a month. However, his role in the future of his club is more or less secure, and he intends to make it count.

The 30-year old will be out for the rest of the season after tearing a ligament in his right wrist. At the time of his injury, Trevino was hitting .210/.257/.312 with 4 home runs and 15 RBIs.

While his 2023 stats were not all that impressive, last season was a very different story for Jose Trevino. In addition to hitting .248/.283/.388 with 11 home runs and 43 RBIs, Trevino solidifed his role as a starting catcher, appearing in 112 contests behind the plate.

In a recent interview on AJ Pierzynski's Foul Territory Podcast, Trevino shed some light on the importance of team success over individual accolades. In reference to his strong 2022 season, which won him a Gold Glove and an All-Star appearance, Trevino told the former player turned host that those distinctions pale in comparison to the New York Yankees potentially winning the big prize:

"I don't need any more of that. I want to win a World Series"

Despite posting 99 wins to secure the second-best record in the AL East last season, the New York Yankees have been all but invisible in 2023.

On account of their 65-68 record, the team finds themselves dead-last in the AL East, eighteen whole games behind the leading Baltimore Orioles.

Although plenty of fingers have been pointed after the debacle, Trevino remains optimistic.

2024 will be his seventh season in the MLB, and it appears as though he has every intent on making it the best of his career to date.

Jose Trevino injury is just one of many disasters for 2023 Yankees

In addition to Trevino being relegated to half of the season, Aaron Judge spent about two months on the IL while big hitters like Giancarlo Stanton and Anthony Rizzo had some of the worst cold snaps of his career.

There is plenty of blame to go around Yankee-land, but Trevino knows that excuses will get him and his teammates nowhere if they really intend on lifting one of the most revered trophies in sports come October 2024.