“Good at a lot of things, master of none” - Oswaldo Cabrera’s potential as the top utility man divides Yankees fans

Oswaldo Cabrera was promoted to the majors for over a year, but the utility man has been on and off with his performance. The Yankees have lately made significant changes to their squad, including bringing Cabrera to camp.

While he had his opportunity to perform, he has yet to make a mark on the team, or at least for some Yankee fans. The 25-year-old had a good start with the club but many believe he lacked consistency.

In a recent post by Fireside Yankees on Cabrera's position as a utility man, fans were divided on their opinion. While several agreed with him being a utility man, many were against the idea.

"Good at a lot of things, master of none," wrote one fan on X.

"No, sorry. Let him see what he can in the minors, too confident up here and needs to prove himself before he is ready for the majors," another fan wrote.

Oswaldo Cabrera has several Yankee fans as many pitched in to support his potential as a utility player.

"He can play anywhere and bats both L&R. Better question is why not?" wrote one fan.

Oswaldo Cabrera remains confident in his training

Oswaldo Cabrera stated that he's confident and feels good after working in training. Cabrera has been improving his offensive performance and believes he's in the right place.

“We have been working at a lot of things, offensively, over the last couple weeks, I’ve been feeling in the way that I want to feel. I’m feeling good right now. I just have to keep working on that, keep creating that confidence,” he said.

The 2023 MLB season did not go well for Cabrera as he struggled to make ends meet. In 330 plate appearances, Cabrera slashed .211/.275/.299. He contributed only five home runs and 29 RBIs.

The advantage is that he has the potential to play multiple positions. With infielder DJ Lemahieu sidelined, Cabrera could take up his position for the upcoming season.

Yankee fans are expected to see more of him on the field in 2024. However, Cabrera will need to rebound from last year's performance.

