"Good luck to anybody giving this guy $600 million" - Fans react in disbelief to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s bold demand to Blue Jays

In February, first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. shut down contract negotiation talks with the Toronto Blue Jays, with an increasing likelihood of him becoming a free agent after the 2025 season.

Ad

While both parties confirmed about the same, it wasn't until Thursday when one of them spilled the beans on what went wrong.

The Blue Jays first baseman revealed that he wanted to sign a deal worth $600 million for over 14-15 years, during a conversation with ESPN’s Enrique Rojas and Ernesto Jerez.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Following that, fans went to the platform and shared their opinion on the whopping ask.

"Good luck to anybody giving this guy $600 million," one fan commented.

"He was great in 2024, but I certainly wouldn't give $600 million to a guy who put up 2.0 WAR only a year ago lol," another wrote.

"$600 mil?! Vlad’s camp has lost their mind!" one added.

Ad

Reactions continue to come in, with many not accepting Vladimir Guerrero Jr. contract wish.

"Seriously. I was so angry at the Jays FO, but if he was asking for 600x14 they were 100000% right not to give that," one wrote.

"You’re not wrong. It’s the inconsistency that gets me. If he put up numbers every year like 2021 and 2024, sure, you can make a case for $600M. But that amount for an above average bat with questionable base running and defence is pushing it," one fan added.

Ad

"Idk if he’s a giga deal kinda player but good luck to him," another said.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. reveals his contract extension talks with the Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. dominated the headlines in the second half of the offseason. While many believed a deal would be struck, the negotiation hurdle turned out to be a massive block against the realization of any deal.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

During his conversation with ESPN, Guerrero Jr. revealed that his deal was nowhere close to Soto's 15-year, $765 million deal, dismissing initial rumors.

“It’s much less than Soto," the first baseman said. "We’re talking about many fewer millions than Soto, more than a hundred million less. … It was the same number of years [as Soto’s contract], but it didn’t reach ($600 million). The last number we gave them as a counteroffer didn’t reach 600.”

Ad

“I know the business," he added. "I lowered the salary demands a bit, but I also lowered the number of years. … I’m looking for 14 (years). I would like 14, 15, even 20 if they give them to me, but doing it the right way.”

Despite things not falling in place between him and the Blue Jays, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is committed to completing potentially his last show in Toronto before all 30 teams enter the bidding war for him in the offseason.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback