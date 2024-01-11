"Good short term fix" "Honestly he did solid in September" - Yankees fans optimistic as club agrees to terms with veteran Luke Weaver

The New York Yankees made a seemingly minor move on Thursday which could pay dividends for the club as the season rolls on. The Bronx Bombers came to terms on a contract with veteran free-agent pitcher Luke Weaver. The two parties agreed on a one-year contract valued at $2 million, which also holds a club option for the 2025 season.

Luke Weaver made only three appearances for the New York Yankees last season but was solid for the club in his limited action. Across 13.1 innings with New York last year, Weaver posted a 3.38 ERA with 16 strikeouts. Evidently, the club was impressed with what they saw, re-signing him to an extension for the 2024 season.

It was not only the organization that was impressed with Luke Weaver's short period with the club but the fans as well. Even though New York fans are notoriously difficult on their own players and front office, the signing of Weaver has gone over shockingly well on social media.

While fans have been critical of GM Brian Cashman for years, the $2 million signing of Luke Weaver has gone over well. Among some of the reactions online, fans have pointed out that Weaver could play a key depth role for the team this upcoming season.

Many New York Yankees fans have also pointed to his success late in the season with the club. Although he struggled last year with the Cincinnati Reds and Seattle Mariners, after joining New York, he proved that he can still be effective at the MLB level.

The New York Yankees are expected to remain active this offseason

Although the signing of Luke Weaver has gone over well with the fans, New York is expected to continue improving their roster this offseason. After landing Juan Soto and Trent Grisham in a blockbuster deal earlier this winter, the team has been relatively quiet on the open market.

It's believed that Brian Cashman and the Bronx Bombers could look to add more pitching to their bullpen and rotation. Some of the free agents who have been linked to the team include Marcus Stroman, Blake Snell, and Jordan Montgomery.

