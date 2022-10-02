Tampa Bay Rays fans express mixed opinions about losing to Houston Astros; team now behind 1.5 games for 5th seed - "Good thing I’ve given up on that season too" "Tanking for the 6 seed"

The Tampa Bay Rays recently cemented their place in this year's postseason. The team clinched the final spot for the American League Wild Card race and are now just playing for seeding.

With the club's close defeat to the Houston Astros 2-1, fans have mixed feelings about yesterday's game. While some were disappointed by the defeat, others thought that the team was just playing their cards in playoff positioning.

The game was a pitcher's contest as Tampa Bay Rays All-Star Shane McClanahan battled the Astros' Cristian Javier. McClanahan gave up two runs on five hits in his five innings of work. Javier, meanwhile, produced a gem with his six innings of no-run ball while only giving up two hits, two walks, and striking out seven.

Karen Reynaud @coleco35 @RaysBaseball But we lost trying and that matters to me, the only problem is Cash make the changes too late. ☹️ but it’s ok #RaysUp @RaysBaseball But we lost trying and that matters to me, the only problem is Cash make the changes too late. ☹️ but it’s ok #RaysUp ⚾️♥️

McClanahan bit the loss, his eighth of the season. On the other hand, Javier recorded his 11th win of the year. Ryan Pressly was also awarded his 32nd save of the season.

Neither team had anything going significant at the plate, as the low scoreline would suggest. The scoring was opened by Jeremy Pena in the third inning and would be added on by a Shane McClanahan wild pitch that drove Jose Altuve home.

The Rays' sole run was driven in by pinch hitter Yandy Diaz as he drove in Randy Arozarena in the top of the ninth. The teams will face each other again today for the series closer before heading to their respective season-closers afterwards.

Tampa Bay Rays' season

Last year, the Tampa Bay Rays shocked the baseball landscape by running away with the American League East crown. The team won 100 games in one of the most competitive divisions in baseball.

This year, the Rays currently sport a 86-72 record with four games to spare. Experts had the team pegged for a playoff run and the team didn't disappoint and delivered on their postseason qualification promise.

The team has once again done wonders despite their limited budget. The absence of Shane Baz and Tyler Glasnow has certainly impacted the team, but as the Rays have proven for almost a decade now, they can just pluck anyone from the minor leagues and make an unknown player a star on the mound.

