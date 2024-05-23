“Got to flush this series" - Dave Roberts supports Dodgers players following surprise series loss, focuses on next challenge

The Los Angeles Dodgers' run of two consecutive series wins came to a halt on Wednesday with a 0-6 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium. The Snakes shut out a stacked Dodgers offense in the rubber game to clinch the three-game series, outscoring them 17-9 overall.

Despite the consecutive defeats, manager Dave Roberts refrained from singling out any single player. Instead, he has his sights set on the upcoming three-game series against NL East's cellar dwellers, the Cincinnati Reds, starting on Friday.

"I think it's one of those things where you just have to flush this series, get to the off day that we have and reset for Friday," Dave Roberts said.

The Arizona Diamondbacks' first series victory at Dodger Stadium since 2018 was reminiscent of their efficiency between the bases, similar to their performance during the series sweep against the Boys in Blue in the National League Division Series last season.

Reigning NL Rookie of the Year Corbin Carroll struck a two-run triple in the fifth inning, to compound the misery for starter Tyler Glasnow. The Dodgers' ace has suffered successive defeats after a strong start to the season. On the other side, Ryne Nelson pitched five shutout innings.

Dave Roberts backs Dodgers rotation despite Tyler Glasnow's tough outing

The Dodgers' pitching has been efficient over the last few weeks, with Tyler Glasnow and Yoshinobu Yamamoto dominant from the mound. However, conceding 13 runs in the last two games, compared to 32 in the previous 11, has raised question marks over the star-studded rotation.

Despite the recent shortcomings, Roberts was reluctant to direct blame towards his pitching lineup, which is awaiting the return of veteran ace Clayton Kershaw.

"I just thought we just didn't play well, didn't swing the bat, and we lost a series," Roberts said. "But I think, by and large, the pitching has been really solid. And so, that's something I'm gonna hang my hat on.”

Glasnow reflected on his outing after conceding four hits and three runs in five innings, striking out six and walking one. He said:

“It was fine in the beginning, and that fifth inning, it just got away from me. I think just looking back and trying to take what I did in the first four into my next start and trying to figure out why I was late, and try to wash it and go into the next one.”

While the pitching struggled against an efficient Diamondbacks hitting order, Dodgers' hitters squandered several opportunities, going 0-for-8 with runners in scoring positions.

