"Got a little too hot a little too quick" - Gerrit Cole sheds light on latest injury, drops potential timeline on Yankees return

The New York Yankees' roration suffered a serious blow after reigning AL Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole sustained an elbow injury during spring training earlier this month.

While speculations of a Tommy John Surgery for the Yankees ace had the Bronx faithful on the edge, Cole has reportedly avoided surgery for the time being after meeting with Dr. Neal ElAttrache on Thursday.

Although reports suggested the Yankees pitcher is likely to miss 10-12 weeks of action, Cole has given an update on his injury and a rough timeline of his slated return to action. The six-time All-Star confirmed that he won't be throwing for the next 3-4 weeks, owing to a nerve inflammation and edema.

“Three to four weeks no throw, and we’ll go from there," Cole said. "I think we determined that we just got a little too hot a little too quick this spring.”

