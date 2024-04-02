"Gotta let him get one more out Boone" - Yankees fans question Aaron Boone's decision to pull out Luis Gil early after impressive start

In the absence of Gerrit Cole, Luis Gil was given a spot on the rotation and he seems to have impressed the Yankees fans in his first start of the season.

In the ongoing game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Gil pitched 4.2 innings, giving up one hit, one earned run, three walks and six strikeouts.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, what left fans surprised was the decision of manager Aaron Boone, who opted to pull Gil (84 pitches) out of the game in the fifth inning. Some Yankee fans believe Boone should have given him one more inning.

"What the hell is Boone doing? 80 pitches and he’s done???" one fan questioned.

Expand Tweet

"Gotta let him get one more out Boone," another fan said.

Expand Tweet

One fan was impressed by Gil's performance.

"Got the win in my heart man pitched beautifully. More and more I worry less about the pitching we have knowing Cole comes back in June," one user said.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few other fan reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Luis Gil's spring performance earned him a spot on rotation

Just ahead of the season opener, Aaron Boone confirmed to reporters that Luis Gil is taking over the vacant spot on the rotation left vacant by Gerrit Cole, who is suffering from an elbow injury.

Boone will join the rest of the rotation, which includes Nestor Cortes Jr., Carlos Rodon, Marcus Stroman and Clarke Schmidt.

“I’m excited about the options that we have,” Boone said. "Obviously, you never want to see Gerrit go down, but I’m excited about the people that emerged and legitimately put their name in that conversation up until late."

"I feel like the way Luis is throwing the ball, really from the jump, he’s certainly earned that with how he’s performed," Boone added. "We continue to be really excited about what he can be as a starting pitcher.”

Gil allowed five runs (2.87 ERA) and seven hits in 15.2 innings during five Grapefruit League games (three starts), walking six and striking out a team-high 23.

On the back of his impressive spring performance, Luis Gil edged out right-handers Will Warren, Clayton Beeter, Cody Poteet and Luke Weaver.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.