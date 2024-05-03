“Grateful beyond words" - Former Cleveland Cy Young winner CC Sabathia set to be inducted into AL Central club's Hall of Fame

Although he spent most of his career with the Yankees, CC Sabathia's prime came as a member of the Cleveland Indians. Now, the team is poised to enshrine the pitching ace in the team's history.

On May 3, the Cleveland Guardians announced that Sabathia would be inducted into the team's Hall of Fame. The former starter will become the 48th individual to be inducted and the first since catcher Sandy Alomar Jr. was honored in 2009.

On his personal X account, Sabathia, who retired from MLB action in 2019, showed his gratitude for the decision. In his post, the 43-year-old said that he's "grateful beyond words."

"Grateful beyond words. Thank you Cleveland - the organization, fans, staff, coaches, players, and everyone who has played a part in my journey. Honored to join the @CleGuardians HOF" - CC Sabathia

A six-foot-six left hander, Sabathia was selected by the Cleveland Indians with the team's 20th overall pick in the 1998 Draft.

Three years later, the California-native made his debut, pitching to a 4.39 ERA and amassing a 17-5 record. He finished second in AL Rookie of the Year voting after being narrowly edged out by Seattle Mariners star Ichiron Suzuki.

In the following years, CC Sabathia improved his arsenal, and his pitching poise. In 2003, he would win his first All-Star nod after going 13-9 with a 3.60 ERA. In 2007, Sabathia took things to another level.

The then-26-year-old went 19-7 in a league-leading 34 starts, pitching to a 3.21 ERA in 241 innings. After the season, Sabathia became the first Cleveland player to win the AL Cy Young Award since Gaylord Perry in 1972.

"@CC_Sabathia shined on Jackie Robinson Day in 2007! Watch the lefty's 10-strikeout performance at 4pm ET on MLB Network. White Sox vs. @Indians, April 15, 2007" - MLB Network

After a brief stint with the Brewers in 2008, Sabathia inked a seven-year, $161 deal with the New York Yankees ahead of the 2009 season. Sabathia would go on to win the World Series that season before retiring from baseball ten years later.

CC Sabathia's contributions to Cleveland baseball transcend the field

Currently a special advisor to MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, Sabathia will be honored at Progessive Field in Cleveland ahead of the Guardians' match against the Baltimore Orioles on Aug. 3.

A noted philanthropist, Guardians VP of public affairs Bob DiBasio said in a statement about the retired pitcher:

"The PitCCh In Foundation created by Sabathia and his wife, Amber, aims to enrich the lives of youth through educational and athletic activities and will be the lasting legacy of a big man with an even bigger heart.”

A true sportsman who had an impact on millions, CC Sabathia's name will live on forever more in Cleveland baseball lore.

