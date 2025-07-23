  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • “Great night” - Mookie Betts, wife Brianna pen sweet note on Paige’s special 10-year denim milestone

“Great night” - Mookie Betts, wife Brianna pen sweet note on Paige’s special 10-year denim milestone

By Harshita Jain
Published Jul 23, 2025 11:25 GMT
Milwaukee Brewers v Los Angeles Dodgers - Source: Getty
Milwaukee Brewers v Los Angeles Dodgers - Source: Getty

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts joined the 10-year celebration of Paige’s Transcend Denim line along with his wife Brianna. Jon Geller, the men's director of Paige, co-hosted the fashion event with the Betts couple.

Ad

On July 22, Betts shared a carousel on Instagram from the evening with the caption:

“Great night celebrating 10 years of @Paige’s famed Transcend denim. Thrilled to host alongside Jon Geller and the PAIGE team.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The first photo in the post featured the Betts couple, Jon Geller and the Paige team. It was followed by a short video of the journey of denim jeans. iMookie Betts and Jon Geller posed for the camera in the next slide.

Brianna Betts also shared a glimpse of the night on her Instagram with the caption:

“Thank you, Paige, for a great night! Congratulations on 10 years of Transcend Denim! 🥂”
Ad
Ad

In the second photo she shared a close look at the table setting at The Bird Streets Club. It showed a custom dinner menu printed with “10 years of Transcend: A celebration with Mookie Betts and Jon Geller."

Mookie Betts and Brianna also hosted a foundation event

Dodgers v Twins - Source: Getty
Dodgers v Twins - Source: Getty

On July 19, Mookie and Brianna Betts hosted an event through their 5050 Foundation. The event was hosted at Dodger Stadium to reward student-athletes. Mookie Betts shared a video of the event on his official account along with Brianna and LAUSD.

Ad
Ad
“Last week, we hosted 4 @laschools baseball and softball teams that had the highest and most improved GPAs for the semester. The reward for their impressive work was spending the day with us at Dodger Stadium! We are so proud of these student athletes!”

The event helped students get one step closer to their sports idols with the Betts couple empowering the next generation through education and athletics.

About the author
Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain is an enthusiastic U.S. sports division writer with a passion for bringing live games to life through words. She analyzes key elements of high-stakes moments, breaking down game-changing rules that shift momentum. A philosophy graduate, Harshita brings depth and insight to her analysis. She delivers sharp and engaging coverage, whether it’s the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the intense drama of the Super Bowl, or the thrilling buzzer-beaters of the NBA Finals. Her unique storytelling style captivates audiences. When she is not working, she enjoys soccer and often plays badminton in her backyard.

Know More
Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications