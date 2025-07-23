“Great night” - Mookie Betts, wife Brianna pen sweet note on Paige’s special 10-year denim milestone

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts joined the 10-year celebration of Paige’s Transcend Denim line along with his wife Brianna. Jon Geller, the men's director of Paige, co-hosted the fashion event with the Betts couple.On July 22, Betts shared a carousel on Instagram from the evening with the caption:“Great night celebrating 10 years of @Paige’s famed Transcend denim. Thrilled to host alongside Jon Geller and the PAIGE team.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe first photo in the post featured the Betts couple, Jon Geller and the Paige team. It was followed by a short video of the journey of denim jeans. iMookie Betts and Jon Geller posed for the camera in the next slide. Brianna Betts also shared a glimpse of the night on her Instagram with the caption:“Thank you, Paige, for a great night! Congratulations on 10 years of Transcend Denim! 🥂” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the second photo she shared a close look at the table setting at The Bird Streets Club. It showed a custom dinner menu printed with “10 years of Transcend: A celebration with Mookie Betts and Jon Geller.&quot;Mookie Betts and Brianna also hosted a foundation eventDodgers v Twins - Source: GettyOn July 19, Mookie and Brianna Betts hosted an event through their 5050 Foundation. The event was hosted at Dodger Stadium to reward student-athletes. Mookie Betts shared a video of the event on his official account along with Brianna and LAUSD. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post“Last week, we hosted 4 @laschools baseball and softball teams that had the highest and most improved GPAs for the semester. The reward for their impressive work was spending the day with us at Dodger Stadium! We are so proud of these student athletes!”The event helped students get one step closer to their sports idols with the Betts couple empowering the next generation through education and athletics.