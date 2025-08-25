Seattle Mariners star Cal Raleigh hit his 49th home run in Sunday's game against the Athletics. He broke Salvador Perez's record of most home runs (48 in 2021) in a single season by a catcher. Raleigh's two home runs helped Seattle defeat the Athletics 11-4.Raleigh's girlfriend, Hannah, celebrated his milestone on her social media platform. The post features Hannah and Cal Raleigh at T-Mobile Park. She was in a white, strappy body-fitted dress, while Cal was in his Mariners uniform. Behind them, the scoreboard features &quot;49 HR,&quot; highlighting Raleigh's achievement.Hannah wrote a heartfelt caption:&quot;Greatness was witnessed today. 29, your dedication, drive, and love of the game is inspiring. I love you big and couldn’t be more proud, congrats✨&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHannah also shared a clip on her social media story, capturing the post-game celebration where Mariners teammate Victor Robles showered Raleigh with golden foil, then playfully placed the bucket on his head.Cal Raleigh's girlfriend, Hannah, shared a clip on her social media platform.(Via Instagram)Cal Raleigh's girlfriend Hannah shared a clip on her social media platform.(Via Instagram)Cal Raleigh’s girlfriend Hannah shared a post from the All-Star GameOn July 18, Hannah shared a series of images from the 2025 All-Star game, held at Truist Park. The carousel features Cal Raleigh’s Home Run Derby action and a snapshot from the All-Star red carpet.The first image shows Hannah shining in a stylish silver sequined mini-dress with off-shoulder sleeves, paired with heels, while Cal was dressed in a formal blue suit with a tie and sunglasses.In one frame, Cal was proudly holding up the belt, and Hannah joined him in raising it. She captioned the post:&quot;Pt. 2 - Congrats Cal🏆✨ The most special week with the most special people. Such an unforgettable experience watching Cal live out a dream on one of baseball’s biggest stages. Here’s to carrying the magic into the second half✨.Both Hannah and Raleigh have been dating since 2023.