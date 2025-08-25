  • home icon
"Greatness was witnessed today" - Cal Raleigh's girlfriend Hannah honors Mariners superstar for breaking Salvador Perez's MLB record

By Harshita Jain
Modified Aug 25, 2025 17:49 GMT
Seattle Mariners star Cal Raleigh hit his 49th home run in Sunday's game against the Athletics. He broke Salvador Perez's record of most home runs (48 in 2021) in a single season by a catcher. Raleigh's two home runs helped Seattle defeat the Athletics 11-4.

Raleigh's girlfriend, Hannah, celebrated his milestone on her social media platform. The post features Hannah and Cal Raleigh at T-Mobile Park. She was in a white, strappy body-fitted dress, while Cal was in his Mariners uniform. Behind them, the scoreboard features "49 HR," highlighting Raleigh's achievement.

Hannah wrote a heartfelt caption:

"Greatness was witnessed today. 29, your dedication, drive, and love of the game is inspiring. I love you big and couldn’t be more proud, congrats✨"
Hannah also shared a clip on her social media story, capturing the post-game celebration where Mariners teammate Victor Robles showered Raleigh with golden foil, then playfully placed the bucket on his head.

Cal Raleigh's girlfriend, Hannah, shared a clip on her social media platform.(Via Instagram)
Cal Raleigh's girlfriend Hannah shared a clip on her social media platform.(Via Instagram)

Cal Raleigh’s girlfriend Hannah shared a post from the All-Star Game

On July 18, Hannah shared a series of images from the 2025 All-Star game, held at Truist Park. The carousel features Cal Raleigh’s Home Run Derby action and a snapshot from the All-Star red carpet.

The first image shows Hannah shining in a stylish silver sequined mini-dress with off-shoulder sleeves, paired with heels, while Cal was dressed in a formal blue suit with a tie and sunglasses.

In one frame, Cal was proudly holding up the belt, and Hannah joined him in raising it. She captioned the post:

"Pt. 2 - Congrats Cal🏆✨ The most special week with the most special people. Such an unforgettable experience watching Cal live out a dream on one of baseball’s biggest stages. Here’s to carrying the magic into the second half✨.

Both Hannah and Raleigh have been dating since 2023.

Edited by Krutik Jain
