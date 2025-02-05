Guardian slugger Steven Kwan credits $141,000,000 star for his Top 70 ranking

Cleveland Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan shone in the 2024 season, leading his team with an impressive .294 batting average. His stellar performance earned him a spot in the MLB Network’s Top 100 Players Right Now list, ranking within the top 70. However, Kwan remained humble about the recognition, crediting his teammate and the Guardians’ top home-run hitter of 2024, José Ramírez, for his success.

Steven Kwan was placed at 66th rank, right beneath the Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber. The MLB's 'Top 100 Players Right Now' ranking began on Thursday, when they posted No. 81-100, while they released the No. 80-61 on Tuesday. The upcoming schedule of the list is mentioned below:

Nos. 60-41: Feb. 5 at 9 p.m. Nos. 40-21: Feb. 11 at 8 p.m. Nos. 20-11: Feb. 12 at 8 p.m. Nos. 10-1: Feb. 13 at 8 p.m.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The left fielder expressed his happiness for finding a place on the prestigious list on the MLB Network Radio's segment of Top 100 Players Right Now this Tuesday. Notably, he was also named the current best left-fielder in the league.

"Yeah, I mean, it's really cool. I think it appeals to the kid in me. Obviously, when I was growing up as a kid, watching OB Network, I'd always dutifully watch, see who was there, try to predict who was where. I think it's just really cool and affirming to see myself on the list," Kwan said.

Expand Tweet

Former Mets pitcher Ron Darling asked Steven Kwan what key factors contribute to a slugger’s improvement, whether it’s developing a better feel for pitches, pitchers increasing their strength, or capitalizing on hitter’s counts to maximize damage. In response, Kwan shared his thoughts:

"I mean, all of the above, truly. That and having Jose Ramirez hitting behind me, just trying to learn from him every single day, seeing what he does well. I always talk about how I feel like we're similar size. He's probably a little stronger than I am, but I mean, he puts up huge power numbers. So just trying to understand what he does and how he's so effective and so consistent, just picked up a couple of things here and there, and thankfully it worked out."

Steven Kwan doesn't mention Aaron Judge or Shohei Ohtani as the No. 1 MLB player

The 3-time Gold Glove winner had a different name in mind for the No. 1 MLB player, when the majority would instantly go for either Aaron Judge or Shohei Ohtani. Surprisingly, Steven Kwan believes that the spot belongs to the Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. for the 2024 season.

When asked by the MLB Network host Greg Amsinger this Tuesday, Kwan talked about his reasoning for naming Witt Jr.

"I'm probably biased, having seen him so often in the AL Central, but it's hard not to say that Bobby Witt Jr. isn't the best player right now," Kwan said.

"He impacts both sides of the game, and everything he hits seems like a double out of the box. I have to imagine he's going to be pretty close to the top."

While Steven Kwan’s opinion may spark debate, there’s no denying Bobby Witt Jr.’s impressive achievements. Witt Jr. secured the 2024 AL batting title and was a strong contender for the AL MVP Award, though the honor ultimately went to Aaron Judge.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback