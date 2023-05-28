James Karinchak of the Cleveland Guardians received a lot of heat after his relief pitching was significantly off in the game against the St. Louis Cardinals. The Guardians ended up losing the game in extra inning.
The Guardians pitcher came from the bullpen in the top of the seventh inning. In the previous six innings, starter Tanner Bibee had been rock solid allowing just two hits and one ER and striking out nine opposition batters. So pressure was definitely on James Karinchak to perform and keep the strong mound apperances going.
However, his radar seemed to be off right from the start as he walked Cardinals' Nolan Arendao in five pitches. The same followed with Willson Contreras with just one strike sandwiched between 4 balls. The bases were loaded wih Brendan Donovan being walked by Karinchak.
With a tough situation to deal with, Terry Francona took James Karinchak off the mound. He was replaced by Sam Hentges who got the next three batters without any fail. Hentges was able to bail them out from a bases loaded no outs situation.
Fans were quite unhappy with Karinchak's efforts in the game, as he almost pushed them towards go ahead runs. Thankfully for him his bullpen partner was able to get a scoreless innings with him earning no runs in the end.
Guardians faithful asked the 27-year-old to be designated for assignment to their Triple A affiliates, Columbus Clippers.
A quick look at James Karinchak's time with the Cleveland Guardians so far
The 27-year-old relief pitcher has been part of the Guardians organisation since the 2017 MLB draft. Karinchak made his debut in the majors in the 2019 season. He has a 11-10 record since then, with an ERA of 3.28 and 232 strikeouts. His confidence seems to be vastly dampened after giving away a massive game tying grand slam against the New York Mets' Pete Alonso.