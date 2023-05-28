James Karinchak of the Cleveland Guardians received a lot of heat after his relief pitching was significantly off in the game against the St. Louis Cardinals. The Guardians ended up losing the game in extra inning.

The Guardians pitcher came from the bullpen in the top of the seventh inning. In the previous six innings, starter Tanner Bibee had been rock solid allowing just two hits and one ER and striking out nine opposition batters. So pressure was definitely on James Karinchak to perform and keep the strong mound apperances going.

However, his radar seemed to be off right from the start as he walked Cardinals' Nolan Arendao in five pitches. The same followed with Willson Contreras with just one strike sandwiched between 4 balls. The bases were loaded wih Brendan Donovan being walked by Karinchak.

With a tough situation to deal with, Terry Francona took James Karinchak off the mound. He was replaced by Sam Hentges who got the next three batters without any fail. Hentges was able to bail them out from a bases loaded no outs situation.

Fans were quite unhappy with Karinchak's efforts in the game, as he almost pushed them towards go ahead runs. Thankfully for him his bullpen partner was able to get a scoreless innings with him earning no runs in the end.

Guardians faithful asked the 27-year-old to be designated for assignment to their Triple A affiliates, Columbus Clippers.

FriendsOtheBridge @crosshimoffthen



#fortheland James Karinchak is the fuel that keeps our dumpster fire burning bright. James Karinchak is the fuel that keeps our dumpster fire burning bright.#fortheland

Guards Truther @GuardsReality @FranmilsEyebrow Karinchak’s command is like they put a blind fold on him and spun him in circles before every pitch. @FranmilsEyebrow Karinchak’s command is like they put a blind fold on him and spun him in circles before every pitch.

zoilabecerra @zoilabecer58595 Check my pin tweet bro @FranmilsEyebrow 'Agreed! As much as we love Karinchak, his struggles are hurting the team. A stint in Columbus could do wonders for his confidence and bring back the dominant pitcher we know he can be.'Check my pin tweet bro @FranmilsEyebrow 'Agreed! As much as we love Karinchak, his struggles are hurting the team. A stint in Columbus could do wonders for his confidence and bring back the dominant pitcher we know he can be.' 🔥🔥 Check my pin tweet bro

iHaveAChubb @GamesMazing @SirYacht_ Im not one for booing players but im not upset they booed at what happened, put us in a losing situation @SirYacht_ Im not one for booing players but im not upset they booed at what happened, put us in a losing situation

C.J. Walter @SweetWalter13 @SirYacht_ It certainly can’t make him play worse. Because he literally can’t pitch worse. @SirYacht_ It certainly can’t make him play worse. Because he literally can’t pitch worse.

Evan Sports @evan_CTOWN If James Karinchak throws one more pitch for the #Guardians I want Tito fired If James Karinchak throws one more pitch for the #Guardians I want Tito fired

GuardsGuy57_ @GuardsGuy57 James Karinchak, I hate to be the one that has to tell you this, but you will be on the next bus to Columbus. We will ship your belongings. I know this is tough but it’s a business 🤷🏻‍♂️ James Karinchak, I hate to be the one that has to tell you this, but you will be on the next bus to Columbus. We will ship your belongings. I know this is tough but it’s a business 🤷🏻‍♂️

Ben Gardner @BenGardner87 James Karinchak should buy Sam Hentges dinner for the rest of the season. Bases loaded. Nobody out. Tie game. Hentges gets three straight outs without allowing a run. James Karinchak should buy Sam Hentges dinner for the rest of the season. Bases loaded. Nobody out. Tie game. Hentges gets three straight outs without allowing a run.

Jason Lukehart @JasonLukehart James Karinchak’s pitching has gotten to be almost as bad as his worldview. James Karinchak’s pitching has gotten to be almost as bad as his worldview.

A quick look at James Karinchak's time with the Cleveland Guardians so far

The 27-year-old relief pitcher has been part of the Guardians organisation since the 2017 MLB draft. Karinchak made his debut in the majors in the 2019 season. He has a 11-10 record since then, with an ERA of 3.28 and 232 strikeouts. His confidence seems to be vastly dampened after giving away a massive game tying grand slam against the New York Mets' Pete Alonso.

