Shane Bieber and his adoring wife Kara Maxine Bieber recently celebrated her birthday in the picturesque town of Whitefish, Montana.

Kara shared her joy and excitement with her Instagram followers via her stories. The first photo she shared featured a bottle of champagne and a handwritten note from Shane.

Kara's Instagram Story

In addition to wishing Kara the very best on her well-deserved trip with her closest friends, the note expressed his love and admiration for her.

The adorable lines that were written on the handwritten note are:

''Have the best time on the trip that you're more than deserving of ! Enjoy the next few days with your girls. Love You the most S.B''

Kara continued to share glimpses of her adventures in Whitefish as the birthday celebrations progressed. Her Instagram stories were filled with laughter, friendship, and priceless moments with her best friends.

Kara's Instagram Story

Shane Bieber and Kara Maxine Bieber's Relationship

Shane Bieber's with wife Kara Maxine Kavajecz

Cleveland Guardians pitcher Bieber's love story with his wife began during their time at the University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB).

They began dating in 2017 and got engaged in 2021, three years after Bieber's MLB debut.

Shane Bieber and Kara Maxine's love story reached new heights in January 2023, when they married in a beautiful ceremony in Malibu, California.

Just a couple of hours away from where their story began at UCSB, the picturesque shores of Malibu provided the perfect backdrop for their special day.

