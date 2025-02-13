Guardians star Shane Bieber's wife Kara gets honest about 'quality of sleep' during pregnancy

On Tuesday, Cleveland Guardians' starting pitcher Shane Bieber's wife, Kara Maxine, took to Instagram to respond to a follower who asked her about how much sleep she was getting during pregnancy. Shane Bieber and Kara Maxine are currently expecting their first child together, with Kara currently in the midst of her third trimester.

In her answer, Kara Maxine shed some light on how the quality of her sleep changed significantly in the past few months, leaving her quite tired, no matter how many hours of rest she got.

"The quality of sleep is what changes ! & it feels like no matter how many hours you get, you're always tired lol *third trimester for me" Kara Maxine captioned her Instagram story

Screenshot of Kara Maxine's Instagram story (Image from - Instagram.com/@karamaxinebieber IG Stories)

Kara Maxine, who regularly hosts Q&A sessions with her followers via her stories, has shed quite a lot of light on the things she has been going through during her pregnancy to potentially help other women in similar positions.

Shane Bieber takes to Instagram to wish his wife, Kara, a happy anniversary

On January 21, two-time All-Star Shane Bieber took to Instagram to post a series of snaps from his wedding, as he penned a heartfelt note dedicated to his better half, Kara Maxine, as the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

"Happy Anniversary love ❤️‍🔥🤞 How blessed am I to be able to go through this life with you. Side by side, step by step, milestone after milestone. I look forward to each & every moment that comes & goes. I am so grateful for you & my admiration for the person you are couldn’t be stronger. Thank you for being you" Shane Bieber captioned his Instagram post

Per reports, Bieber and Maxine first met each other during their time at UCSB, where Bieber pitched for the college baseball team, while Maxine pursued a degree in communication. Eventually, they began dating, continuing to do so for a few years after graduating, before the Guardians ace proposed in 2021.

The couple went on to get married in a picture-perfect wedding ceremony in Malibu, California, in 2023.

