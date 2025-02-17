Guardians superstar Jose Ramirez flexes $41,200 Rolex watch ahead of Spring Training

Having signed with the Cleveland Indians (now Guardians) as an international free agent in 2009, Jose Ramirez has proved to be quite a find for the Guards. He has earned six All-Star caps and five Silver Slugger awards.

Ad

As a result of his exceptional consistency, Ramirez was offered the largest-ever contract in the Guardians' franchise history in April 2022. The seven-year, $141 million deal, which Ramirez promptly signed, is set to keep him at Progressive Field through the 2028 season.

Amounting to an average annual salary of about $20 million, Ramirez is now one of the highest-paid third basemen in all major leagues.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On Sunday, Ramirez posted a series of snaps to his Instagram story, showing off a Rolex Sky-Dweller. According to Luxury Watches USA, the timepiece is currently valued at $41,200.

Ad

Trending

Screenshots of Jose Ramirez's Instagram stories (Images from - Instagram.com/@ramirez_jose11 IG Stories)

Red Sox Hall of Famer backs Jose Ramirez to make it to Cooperstown in the future

On Jan. 15, Boston Red Sox Hall of Famer and MLB insider Mike Lowell talked about the Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez. According to him, Ramirez's offensive and defensive qualities make him the "creme de la creme" of his position and give him a great chance of making the MLB Hall of Fame once he hangs up his boots.

Ad

"I tried to pick apart something he doesn't do well and I couldn't find anything," Lowell said, via MLB.com "He leads them in stolen bases, in slugging and home runs. You want a combination of that. Find something. He's an above average defender. There's nothing he does wrong. What I love, switch hitter, hits well, from the right side and the left side. I mean, he's fantastic. He's the creme de la creme of this position.

Ad

You compare him to the third basemen, but then you can compare him to all the Major League Baseball and he's top 10 in MVP voting seven out of the last eight years. So it's not a three-year window, it's not a two-year window. He's done it over and over for a good eight years. This is a future Hall of Famer we're looking at right now. No question."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Having reached the ALCS in 2024, the Guardians will fancy their chances of repeating last season's exploits in 2025, as long as Ramirez has his talismanic presence at third base.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback