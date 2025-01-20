Guardians superstar Jose Ramírez honors Edwin Encarnacion with a heartfelt thank you post

  • home icon
By Ryan Burks
Modified Jan 20, 2025 21:31 GMT
Jose Ramirez is an All-Star third baseman for the Cleveland Guardians. He is someone who gets along well with other players from around the league. Case in point: Edwin Encarnacion, a former teammate of his from their time in Cleveland, who has since retired from Major League Baseball.

On January 20th, Jose Ramirez shared a photo to his Instagram Story, and thanked Encarnacion for a recent gift.

Jose Ramirez Thanks Edwin Encarnacion
Jose Ramirez tagged Edwin Encarnacion in the story with the caption which translates to:

"Thank you my brother for always keeping me in mind, the product is very good."

Jose Ramirez and Edwin Encarnacion have shared a great bond over the years and have each other's best interests at heart.

Edwin Encarnacion recently put out an Instagram post, posting a product called Higueral, a type of salami cooked in a Dominican style. That meat now comes in gift boxes, which the third baseman received.

Jose Ramirez is one of the best players in Major League Baseball at the moment, finishing in top-five of the MVP voting in five of the last eight seasons. He is not only a fan favorite in Cleveland, but a popular player throughout the league.

Jose Ramirez Celebrates Himself as "GOAT

Jose Ramirez is currently getting ready for the start of the 2025 season, entering as the top-ranked third baseman. MLB Network has been posting positional rankings throughout the offseason, and it was Ramirez who earned the top spot at the hot corner.

MLB Network 3rd Base Rankings
The official rankings were released on January 16th, and it was a post that drew plenty of fan reactions. Jose Ramirez also commented on the post and threw in a handful of goat emojis in acknowledgment.

Edited by Sidharta Sikdar
