Gunnar Henderson Fantasy Outlook: When should you draft Orioles star shortstop in 2024?

The Baltimore Orioles are one of the most exciting teams in the MLB, and Gunnar Henderson has played a big role in the franchise's turnaround. The ultra-talented infielder exploded onto the scene last season, earning the American League Rookie of the Year Award in the process.

Last year, Gunnar Henderson showed MLB fans across the country why the Baltimore Orioles selected him with a second-round pick in the 2019 MLB Draft. His combination of speed and power makes him one of the most exciting young players in the league.

"3.1 Gunnar Henderson. Loved 2nd half improvements" - @ppenayr

The 22-year-old finished the 2023 campaign with a .255 batting average while also racking up 28 home runs, 82 RBIs, and 10 stolen bases. This level of production at his age not only makes him one of the best young players in the MLB but one of the most intriguing players in the 2024 fantasy baseball leagues.

All that being said, for fantasy managers to be able to land the Orioles budding young star, he will come with a price tag. There is a large amount of hype around Gunnar Henderson, so he will likely be chosen in the early rounds. This raises the question, how early is too early to draft Henderson this season?

Gunnar Henderson is worthy of a third-round draft pick in fantasy baseball leagues

Although some managers may be reluctant to use a third-round pick on Henderson, it could pay off dearly for those who do. Henderson is a legitimate source of home run power and will find himself batting in an enviable position in the Orioles batting lineup.

"Gunnar Henderson Hits Record-Breaking 460+ Foot Home Run" - @orioles_pr

Plus, given Henderson's age, there is plenty of room and time for him to improve in several areas this season. He managed to swipe 10 bases last season, but that number could take a jump. Another area where he could improve with more experience is his strikeouts. Last season, Henderson racked up 159 strikeouts, something he will look to cut down this year.

All of that being said, Henderson's potential ceiling makes him an intriguing draft selection this season. If managers can land him in the third round or even the end of the second round, he could be a league-winning type of talent. There are risks with a player this young, but his potential is sky-high.

