Gunnar Henderson Injury Update: Reigning Rookie of the Year set to make spring training debut amid injury tensions

Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson turned heads in 2023. Despite being just 21 years of age on opening day, the young and energetic star played an integral role in helping his team becoming the only team in the American League to win 100 games last season.

With last year's campaign representing his first full season, Henderson hit .255/.325/.489 alongside 28 home runs and 82 RBIs to win the AL Rookie of the Year Award, as well as a Silver Slugger.

Set to star in the infield again in 2024, whispers of injuries have concerned fans, as the Alabama-native has yet to make an appearance this spring. However, owing to new analysis, it looks like Henderson will soon be ready to go.

"Gunnar Henderson, who had been battling an oblique issue, will make his spring training debut today against a Twins split squad. He'll spend the majority of his time at shortstop this season, but Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said third base is "still an option." - Alden Gonzalez

According to reporting from ESPN's Alden Gonzalez, the pain from an oblique issue that has been plaguing Henderson has now ceded enough for him to start on March 4, as the O's take on the Minnesota Twins. The oblique injury to Henderson also reportedly occured before spring training officially began.

"Gunnar Henderson gets a nice ovation as he's introduced for the first time this spring" - Matt Weyrich

Additionally, it was claimed by Gonzalez that Baltimore Orioles manager Brandon Hyde was entertaining the option of playing Gunnar Henderson at third base at some point during the 2024 season. Reassuringly from an O's point of view, Henderson appeared in 84 games at third base last year, compared to 83 matches at the shortstop position.

Gunnar Henderson personifies his team's overnight transformation

In 2019, Henderson was still in high school. That was also the season that the Orioles finished with a 54-108 record, narrowly besting the Detroit Tigers for the AL's bottom spot.

Less than a decade later, the Orioles stand as a team who has successfully called up young players, and demanded much of them. Similarly to other exhilerating young names like Adley Rutschmann and Kyle Bradish, Henderson represents the future of the team, but also it's present. With the injury having subsided for now, Brandon Hyde, as well as the team's new ownership group, will be watching closely for Gunnar Henderson to continue to carry the torch forward.

