Gunnar Henderson’s fiancée Katherine Bishop honors ‘the most perfect bride’ with beautiful moments

On Tuesday, Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson's fiancée, Katherine Bishop, took to Instagram to share a series of snaps, alongside a friend who was set to get married soon.

"the best weekend celebrating the most perfect bride @sierragmyers 🤍🤍 love you!" Bishop captioned her post.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In the photos, Katherine is seen wearing a white cowboy hat with a dark brown sweater and jeans while standing in front of a forest background. The bride, Sierra, was in the latter two photos of the post, also wearing a cowboy hat.

Katherine, too, is set to get married to Gunnar Henderson soon. The couple announced their engagement about a year ago, on February 2, 2024.

Per numerous sources, Henderson and Bishop first made their relationship official in 2019. The two were spotted together numerous times, shortly after Gunnar was drafted by the Orioles in the 2019 MLB Draft.

Reportedly, Katherine Bishop is currently working as a pharmacy intern, while also pursuing a degree in pharmacy from Auburn University.

Gunnar Henderson's fiancée Katherine Bishop posts polaroids from fun-filled New Year's party

On January 2, 2023 AL Rookie of the Year Gunnar Henderson's soon-to-be wife, Katherine Bishop, took to Instagram to give fans a sneak peek into her fun-filled New Year's day celebrations, posting a set of polaroids.

"HNY🪩🩵🥰🫶🏼✨❗️" Katherine Bishop captioned her Instagram post

The polaroids showed a group shot, three pictures of couples (which includes Bishop and Henderson), three female friends hugging, and a couple of shots of a dog.

On the field, Henderson had a great year, finishing the 2024 regular season with a .281 batting average and .893 OPS, along with 37 home runs and 92 RBIs. Owing to his solid performances day in, day out, the 23-year-old earned his first-ever All-Star selection in 2024.

With slugger Anthony Santander having left as a free agent, Henderson will also have much more responsibility to contribute offensively, in order to ensure his team succeeds.

Having barely missed out on the AL East division title in 2024, Henderson and the Orioles will be hoping to potentially go one better in the new season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback