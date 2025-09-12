  • home icon
  Gunnar Henderson's fiancée Katherine drops playful 4-word message to Ryan Mountcastle's wife on duo's camaraderie moment

Gunnar Henderson’s fiancée Katherine drops playful 4-word message to Ryan Mountcastle’s wife on duo’s camaraderie moment

By Harshita Jain
Published Sep 12, 2025 15:01 GMT
Gunnar Henderson with his fiancee Katherine and Ryan Mountcastle with his wife Taylor.
Gunnar Henderson with his fiancee Katherine and Ryan Mountcastle with his wife Taylor.(Credit: Taylor, Katherine/Instagram)

Baltimore Orioles stars Gunnar Henderson and Ryan Mountcastle bonded over on Thursday, with their respective partners keeping the vibes charged. Henderson's fiancée, Katherine, reshared a post about the Orioles on her Instagram account, featuring a glimpse of Wednesday's 3-2 win at Camden Yards against the San Diego Padres. The caption read:

"Say 'Orioles' 📸."
Katherine reshared the snapshot of Gunnar and Ryan; both were in Orioles uniforms and posing for the camera. She wrote:

"This is so them," and tagged Ryan's wife, Taylor.
Katherine's Instagram story
Katherine's Instagram story

Soon after, Ryan’s wife, Taylor, also reshared the story on Instagram.

Taylor's Instagram story
Taylor's Instagram story

In August, both couples visited Nantucket, Massachusetts, including Jackson Holliday's wife Chloe, Grayson Rodriguez's wife Madison and Jordan Westburg's wife Anna. Katherine shared a series of images from the trip on August 24. She captioned it:

"Love a girls' trip."

Gunnar Henderson’s fiancée, Katherine, celebrates her graduation day

On May 15, Katherine shared a carousel on her Instagram of her graduation day. She completed her doctorate in pharmacy from Auburn University. The post highlights Katherine celebrating her graduation day with a batchmate.

Katherine wore a short white dress with a graduation stole and medal, holding a graduation cap in her hand as she posed on the university campus. She wrote an emotional caption:

"Auburn University, I can’t thank you enough for the past 7 years I got to call you home!!! You have blessed me beyond measure!! I won’t say it was always easy, but I will say it was all worth it!! War Eagle, always!!!" Katherine Lee Bishop, PharmD 🤍"

On August 15, Katherine also shared a glimpse of her bachelorette celebration. Katherine wore a white designer short dress and showcased her engagement ring, and in the last frame, she wore a black T-shirt dress with the phrase:

"Sun's Out Gunn's Out."
"Feeling so loved by all my girls!!!! Love them so much!!!! Best weekend ever!!!!" she wrote.

Katherine and Gunnar are planning to tie the knot at the end of this year. Meanwhile, at the plate, Henderson has posted a .270 batting average with 16 home runs and 61 RBIs.

Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain is an enthusiastic U.S. sports division writer with a passion for bringing live games to life through words. She analyzes key elements of high-stakes moments, breaking down game-changing rules that shift momentum. A philosophy graduate, Harshita brings depth and insight to her analysis. She delivers sharp and engaging coverage, whether it’s the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the intense drama of the Super Bowl, or the thrilling buzzer-beaters of the NBA Finals. Her unique storytelling style captivates audiences. When she is not working, she enjoys soccer and often plays badminton in her backyard.

Edited by Krutik Jain
