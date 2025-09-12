Baltimore Orioles stars Gunnar Henderson and Ryan Mountcastle bonded over on Thursday, with their respective partners keeping the vibes charged. Henderson's fiancée, Katherine, reshared a post about the Orioles on her Instagram account, featuring a glimpse of Wednesday's 3-2 win at Camden Yards against the San Diego Padres. The caption read:&quot;Say 'Orioles' 📸.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKatherine reshared the snapshot of Gunnar and Ryan; both were in Orioles uniforms and posing for the camera. She wrote:&quot;This is so them,&quot; and tagged Ryan's wife, Taylor.Katherine's Instagram story Soon after, Ryan’s wife, Taylor, also reshared the story on Instagram.Taylor's Instagram storyIn August, both couples visited Nantucket, Massachusetts, including Jackson Holliday's wife Chloe, Grayson Rodriguez's wife Madison and Jordan Westburg's wife Anna. Katherine shared a series of images from the trip on August 24. She captioned it: &quot;Love a girls' trip.&quot;Gunnar Henderson’s fiancée, Katherine, celebrates her graduation dayOn May 15, Katherine shared a carousel on her Instagram of her graduation day. She completed her doctorate in pharmacy from Auburn University. The post highlights Katherine celebrating her graduation day with a batchmate. Katherine wore a short white dress with a graduation stole and medal, holding a graduation cap in her hand as she posed on the university campus. She wrote an emotional caption:&quot;Auburn University, I can’t thank you enough for the past 7 years I got to call you home!!! You have blessed me beyond measure!! I won’t say it was always easy, but I will say it was all worth it!! War Eagle, always!!!&quot; Katherine Lee Bishop, PharmD 🤍&quot;On August 15, Katherine also shared a glimpse of her bachelorette celebration. Katherine wore a white designer short dress and showcased her engagement ring, and in the last frame, she wore a black T-shirt dress with the phrase: &quot;Sun's Out Gunn's Out.&quot; &quot;Feeling so loved by all my girls!!!! Love them so much!!!! Best weekend ever!!!!&quot; she wrote.Katherine and Gunnar are planning to tie the knot at the end of this year. Meanwhile, at the plate, Henderson has posted a .270 batting average with 16 home runs and 61 RBIs.