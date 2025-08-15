Gunnar Henderson's fiancee, Katherine, gives exclusive sneak peak into her bachelorette party

Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson's fiancée, Katherine Lee Bishop, shared a glimpse of her bachelorette celebration. The Henderson couple revealed their relationship in 2019; they have been together since then. The couple got engaged in February 2024 and plans to marry in November 2025.On August 14, Katherine shared a series of photos on her social media. In the carousel, there was an image from the bachelorette celebration held in Santa Rosa Beach with a dreamy coastal theme. As shown in the photo, the decor was personalized, from trucker hats embroidered with &quot;Katherine Lee's Bach&quot; to table centerpieces featuring Gunnar's face on fun cutouts.The bride-to-be, Katherine, wore a mini white dress with pearl embroidery and showcased her engagement ring in the first image, with her hair styled in open, wavy, curled locks. Another photo features Katherine in a white mini dress, holding a cocktail in one hand and a prop of Gunnar's smiling face in the other. She posed for the camera with a radiant smile.In another shot, Katherine was seen posing for a photo with props that featured Gunnar's smiling face. In the final shot, she wore a black T-shirt that says, &quot;Sun's Out, Gunn's Out,&quot; and playfully nodded to her future husband's nickname. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKatherine wrote a heartfelt caption: “Feeling so loved by all my girls!!!! Love them so much!!!! Best weekend ever!!!!”Gunnar Henderson’s fiancée, Katherine, shared a post about his three-homer against CubaGunnar Henderson's fiancee Katherine wishing him birthday shared a post on social media platform.(via Instagram)On August 5, Katherine shared a photo from the Orioles' game where they defeated the Chicago Cubs. During the game on Saturday, Gunnar Henderson hit three home runs in a four-run eighth inning, leading the Baltimore Orioles to a 4-3 victory, their seventh win in 10 games.In the featured post, Katherine wore a black tee with cream joggers, and Henderson was dressed in his Orioles full uniform. The messy uniform showed his action-packed performance on the baseball diamond.“Chicago” with a hand heart, Katherine wrote in the caption. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMeanwhile, Gunnar Henderson delivered a strong performance in the 2025 season, posting a batting average of .283, with 14 home runs and 51 RBIs. He tied for 26th in MLB in batting average.