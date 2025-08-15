  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • Gunnar Henderson's fiancee, Katherine, gives exclusive sneak peak into her bachelorette party

Gunnar Henderson's fiancee, Katherine, gives exclusive sneak peak into her bachelorette party

By Harshita Jain
Published Aug 15, 2025 18:11 GMT
Athletics v Baltimore Orioles - Source: Getty
Athletics v Baltimore Orioles - Source: Getty

Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson's fiancée, Katherine Lee Bishop, shared a glimpse of her bachelorette celebration. The Henderson couple revealed their relationship in 2019; they have been together since then.

Ad

The couple got engaged in February 2024 and plans to marry in November 2025.

On August 14, Katherine shared a series of photos on her social media. In the carousel, there was an image from the bachelorette celebration held in Santa Rosa Beach with a dreamy coastal theme. As shown in the photo, the decor was personalized, from trucker hats embroidered with "Katherine Lee's Bach" to table centerpieces featuring Gunnar's face on fun cutouts.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The bride-to-be, Katherine, wore a mini white dress with pearl embroidery and showcased her engagement ring in the first image, with her hair styled in open, wavy, curled locks. Another photo features Katherine in a white mini dress, holding a cocktail in one hand and a prop of Gunnar's smiling face in the other. She posed for the camera with a radiant smile.

In another shot, Katherine was seen posing for a photo with props that featured Gunnar's smiling face. In the final shot, she wore a black T-shirt that says, "Sun's Out, Gunn's Out," and playfully nodded to her future husband's nickname.

Ad
Ad
Katherine wrote a heartfelt caption: “Feeling so loved by all my girls!!!! Love them so much!!!! Best weekend ever!!!!”

Gunnar Henderson’s fiancée, Katherine, shared a post about his three-homer against Cuba

Gunnar Henderson&#039;s fiancee Katherine wishing him birthday shared a post on social media platform.(via Instagram)
Gunnar Henderson's fiancee Katherine wishing him birthday shared a post on social media platform.(via Instagram)

On August 5, Katherine shared a photo from the Orioles' game where they defeated the Chicago Cubs. During the game on Saturday, Gunnar Henderson hit three home runs in a four-run eighth inning, leading the Baltimore Orioles to a 4-3 victory, their seventh win in 10 games.

Ad

In the featured post, Katherine wore a black tee with cream joggers, and Henderson was dressed in his Orioles full uniform. The messy uniform showed his action-packed performance on the baseball diamond.

“Chicago” with a hand heart, Katherine wrote in the caption.

Meanwhile, Gunnar Henderson delivered a strong performance in the 2025 season, posting a batting average of .283, with 14 home runs and 51 RBIs. He tied for 26th in MLB in batting average.

About the author
Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain is an enthusiastic U.S. sports division writer with a passion for bringing live games to life through words. She analyzes key elements of high-stakes moments, breaking down game-changing rules that shift momentum. A philosophy graduate, Harshita brings depth and insight to her analysis. She delivers sharp and engaging coverage, whether it’s the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the intense drama of the Super Bowl, or the thrilling buzzer-beaters of the NBA Finals. Her unique storytelling style captivates audiences. When she is not working, she enjoys soccer and often plays badminton in her backyard.

Know More
Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications