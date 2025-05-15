Gunnar Henderson's fiancee Katherine Lee Bishop pens heartwarming message after major accomplishment

Baltimore Orioles star Gunnar Henderson's fiancee Katherine Lee Bishop achieved a major career milestone this month. She shared a heartwarming message following her accomplishment.
Katherine Lee Bishop graduated from Auburn University this month. She completed her Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) degree and shared snippets from her graduation day on Instagram.
She wrote an endearing message in her caption to an Instagram post on Wednesday, sharing pictures from her milestone day. She wrote:
"Auburn University, I can't thank you enough for the past 7 years got to call you home! You have blessed me beyond measure!! I won't say it was always easy, but I will say it was all worth it! War Eagle, always!"
Gunnar Henderson and Katherine Lee Bishop dated for a while before getting engaged in February 2024. The couple is set to exchange vows in November later this year.
Earlier this week, Bishop shared pictures from Auburn University's Spring ceremony in her Instagram story. She posed in her graduation attire with her friends.
Gunnar Henderson's fiancee Katherine congratulated by Jackson Holliday's wife on graduation milestone
Gunnar Henderson and Jackson Holliday share a tight bond on the field for the Orioles and the same goes for their partners. Holliday's wife, Chloe, often cheers for Henderson's fiancee, and she did after the latter's graduation.
Chloe commented on Katherine's graduation post:
"Congrats Kat! You did it."
Chloe was also present at Katherine's bridal shower earlier this month. She posed alongside the bride-to-be in an Instagram post shared by Katherine.
"The Orioles women threw the sweetest and most thoughtful bridal shower for @cassidymahoney and me!!! Thankful for each and every one of them - many aren't pictured," Katherine captioned her post.
On the field, it has been an abysmal start of the season for the Orioles, who are rock bottom in the American League East with a 15-26 record. All-Star shortstop Gunnar Henderson hasn't had the best start to the season either, batting .275 with six homers and 12 RBIs.