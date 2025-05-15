Gunnar Henderson's fiancee Katherine Lee Bishop pens heartwarming message after major accomplishment

Baltimore Orioles star Gunnar Henderson's fiancee Katherine Lee Bishop achieved a major career milestone this month. She shared a heartwarming message following her accomplishment.

Ad

Katherine Lee Bishop graduated from Auburn University this month. She completed her Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) degree and shared snippets from her graduation day on Instagram.

She wrote an endearing message in her caption to an Instagram post on Wednesday, sharing pictures from her milestone day. She wrote:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Auburn University, I can't thank you enough for the past 7 years got to call you home! You have blessed me beyond measure!! I won't say it was always easy, but I will say it was all worth it! War Eagle, always!"

Ad

Trending

Ad

Gunnar Henderson and Katherine Lee Bishop dated for a while before getting engaged in February 2024. The couple is set to exchange vows in November later this year.

Earlier this week, Bishop shared pictures from Auburn University's Spring ceremony in her Instagram story. She posed in her graduation attire with her friends.

Gunnar Henderson's fiancee Katherine congratulated by Jackson Holliday's wife on graduation milestone

Gunnar Henderson and Jackson Holliday share a tight bond on the field for the Orioles and the same goes for their partners. Holliday's wife, Chloe, often cheers for Henderson's fiancee, and she did after the latter's graduation.

Ad

Chloe commented on Katherine's graduation post:

"Congrats Kat! You did it."

Chloe was also present at Katherine's bridal shower earlier this month. She posed alongside the bride-to-be in an Instagram post shared by Katherine.

"The Orioles women threw the sweetest and most thoughtful bridal shower for @cassidymahoney and me!!! Thankful for each and every one of them - many aren't pictured," Katherine captioned her post.

Ad

On the field, it has been an abysmal start of the season for the Orioles, who are rock bottom in the American League East with a 15-26 record. All-Star shortstop Gunnar Henderson hasn't had the best start to the season either, batting .275 with six homers and 12 RBIs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chaitanya Prakash Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.



Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.



While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.



Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.



When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general. Know More