"Gunnar Henderson is still getting more man-strength" - Orioles GM gets honest about expectations from superstar shortstop

Baltimore Orioles have high hopes for Gunnar Henderson to build upon after an excellent 2024 campaign, which saw him hit 37 home runs and 92 RBIs along with a .281 batting average.

After winning AL Rookie of the Year in 2023, Henderson was an All-Star last year. He was even in MVP contention and came in seventh after the voting.

On Friday, during an interview with Lauren Gardner, Orioles general manager Mike Elias spoke about Henderson and the expectations he has from him going into the 2025 season.

"Yeah, I mean, look, I don’t know how much more of a step is left," Elias told Gardner. "But, you know, he's at an age where he’s still gaining a little more man strength, I suppose, as he gets older. He’s also putting together a lot of really good experience. So, you know, the arrow is still pointing up for him, which is amazing to think about. And, you know, we’re just so happy to have him. He’s off and running here at camp."

Gunnar Henderson's fantasy projections for the 2025 season

The Orioles batting lineup includes several young players in the lineup who will have to take on extra responsibility after the departure of Anthony Santander in free agency. Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson will be the mainstays expected to lead the team following a stellar 2024 season.

According to ESPN, Henderson is ranked fifth overall as a hitter and the best player in the shortstop position behind Kansas City Royal’s superstar Bobby Witt Jr. The Orioles star is projected to hit .278 along with 35 HRs, 93 RBIs, 76 BBs, 170 Ks and 17 stolen bases in 2025, with an OPS of .876.

The fantasy projection is a minor dip from the 2024 batting lineup where he had a better batting average and more home runs.

The projection has seemingly taken into consideration the increased pitching talent in AL. The Yankees have acquired ace Max Fried and reliever Devin Williams while the Boston Red Sox have acquired Garrett Crochet and Walker Buehler. All four of them are new pitchers who will face Henderson regularly in the division.

