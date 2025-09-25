Gus Varland's fiancée Olivia Nielsen dons chic white bikini as she celebrates her bachelorette, soaking up the sunshine with friends in Miami

Gus Varland popped the big question to his now-fiancée, Olivia Nielsen, in July 2024. The couple are set to tie the knot on November 15, and Olivia is excited for the moment.With the wedding date inching closer, Olivia is enjoying her final days as a bachelorette. She celebrated her bachelorette party with her close friends and shared it on social media.On Wednesday, Olivia shared multiple snaps from her bachelorette celebration in Miami. Varland's fiancée and her friends posed for the snaps wearing bikinis or other swimwear.&quot;Club Liv - Pool Party Edition! Sun was out and hands were up for the girls 🙌🏼💗,&quot; she captioned the post.In the cover image of the carousel, Olivia posed with her friends, Lindsay Rhodes, Camille Craven, and Rebecca Ceriotti. While Olivia wore a white bikini with a crocheted beach cover-up dress, her friends were in pink swimwear. All wore black shades. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMost of the later snaps featured Olivia posing individually with each of her friends, striking hilarious poses. The post also included a couple of group photos and several solo shots of Olivia, once again showcasing her playful side.Partners of Gus Varland's former teammates react to Olivia Nielsen's celebrationGus Varland made his MLB debut with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2023 after spending time in the minor league systems of the Oakland Athletics and Los Angeles Dodgers. Following seven appearances with the Brewers, he was optioned and subsequently claimed off waivers by the Dodgers.Two partners of Varland's former Dodgers teammates reacted to his fiancée's recent bachelorette celebration post.&quot;😍,&quot; Natalie Loureda reacted.Loureda is the girlfriend of Bobby Miller, who is currently with the Oklahoma City Comets. He is on the Dodgers' 40-man roster, having plans to be a bullpen piece in the postseason.&quot;So cute so fun!!&quot; Macy Omli wrote.Omli is the fiancée of Michael Grove, who underwent surgery in March to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder, thus missing the entire 2025 MLB season. He last played for the Dodgers in the 2025 NLDS.Screenshot of comments [Image Source: Instagram/liv_nil]Like Grove, Gus Varland has also not played a single MLB game in the 2025 season. After struggling with the Triple-A Charlotte Knights, the Chicago White Sox optioned him, and the Arizona Diamondbacks claimed him off waivers.