“Had to break out the Parade jacket” - Corey Seager's wife Madisyn shows off stylish Rangers ring ceremony attire with denim and vibrant touch of red

Madisyn Seager, the wife of Corey Seager, attended the Texas Rangers' championship ring ceremony after Game 2 against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday.

Maddy wore a beautiful retro Rangers red jacket and blue bell-bottom denim jeans. She posted her attire in a story on Instagram with the caption:

"Ring ceremony fit, had to break out the parade jacket."

Commemorating a World Series win over the NLCS champion Arizona Diamondbacks, around 60 members of the Texas Rangers organization received the championship rings.

Fall Classic MVP Corey Seager led the charge for the Rangers during the ceremony and was immediately observed getting clicked with his wife, Madisyn Seager, who was present on the field to congratulate her husband's triumph with Texas.

The rings are a gem-seeker's dream, as they are made up of various rare gems. The iconic Texas Rangers crest with the "T" emblem is made up of numerous diamonds, red rubies, and blue sapphires that are precisely positioned and aligned to create the exact appearance of the ballclub's crest.

In addition to all the minuscule details on the ring, it also involves a removable top that has pieces of leather from one of the baseballs used in the 2023 World Series.

Madisyn applauded Corey Seager's swift return from Hernia surgery

Corey Seager underwent a sports hernia operation in late January, just weeks before spring training. He sustained the injury sometime during the 2023 postseason, and while resting through the offseason couldn't give him much relief, he decided to undergo surgery.

This meant that Corey was stipulated to miss much of the spring training with the Texas Rangers.

Corey Seager recovered in seven and a half weeks and played his first spring league game on March 23 against the Royals.

"First and last spring training game for my guy!! So proud of how hard you've worked and grinded to get back healthy and on the field 7.5 weeks post sports hernia surgery!! You are incredible!!!!" Madisyn wrote in the caption.

Maddy was proud of her husband for having put in major efforts to recover from the surgery and get back to the diamond for the Rangers just ahead of the 2024 MLB season opener.

