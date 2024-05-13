“Had more to do with getting something going” – Cardinals manager Oli Marmol says recent ejection was about motivating team and not about umpires

In a surprising turn of events, St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol and bench coach Daniel Descaslo got themselves ejected on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers. The reason was that two calls by the umpire Sean Barber went against the Cardinals but were overturned after replays were challenged.

Following the ejection, everyone expected that Marmol would be furious with the umpires, but he surprised everyone in a postgame interview.

“Alan Porter and Sean Barber are good umpires. That had more to do with getting something going." said manager Marmol, as per Clutchpoints.

"Those guys do a nice job. Their job is tough. But at times, you've just got to, a little skid, get something going. I don't have anything against that group.” added Marmol.

Marmol’s comments highlight the pressure in baseball games. The managers are overprotective of their players, and emotions run high when a call goes against them. The same thing happened on Sunday, where not one but two such calls were made.

The first case was that Sean Barber, the first base umpire, made a call that ruled that Milwaukee’s Brice Turang was safe. But later replays revealed that a throw from shortstop Brandon Crawford struck him out.

The second case was in the third inning when Sean Barber ruled that the Cardinals' Ivan Herrera was out, which would have resulted in an inning-ending double play. Later, when the Cardinals challenged, the replays showed that he was safe.

The Cardinals are already going through a tough time. These two wrong calls would have resulted in their defeat. When both Marmol and Descaslo raised their voices against that, they were ejected from the field by the plate umpire Alan Porter. The Cardinals, though, under Turner Ward won 4-3 against the Brewers to end their losing streak.

St. Louis Cardinals veteran may be the team's new manager

According to baseball insider Jon Heyman, a veteran player of the St. Louis Cardinals could be the new manager if the position becomes available. This rumour comes during the Cardinals' rocky start to the season and questions over current manager Oliver Marmol's job security.

"The Marlins also are expected to lose their excellent manager Skip Schumaker after the team agreed to drop the 2025 team option. Whether he lasts the year is a question, but someone should hire him (his old Cardinals team?)," said Heyman as per Fannation.

Heyman mentioned that the potential new manager could be Skip Schumaker who was a Cardinal’s champion and now manages the Marlins. He was awarded the Manager of the Year Award in his first season with the Marlins. Schumaker joining the Cardinals as a manager would be a great boost for the team.

