"Had to take a selfie with Kim Kardashian and Kanye" - Looking back at 2019 Met Gala where Alex Rodriguez and his ex-fiance Jennifer Lopez posed for the camera beside Kim Kardashian and Kayne West

The 2019 Met Gala was a star-studded affair with MLB star Alex Rodriguez, his then-fiance popstar Jennifer Lopez and ex-partners superstars Kim Kardashian and Kanye West in attendance.

A-Rod posted a stunning selfie featuring J.Lo, who was dressed in fringe-beaded attire featuring a plunging neckline and fringe headpiece. Kim looked gorgeous in a body-con nude dress.

"Had to take a selfie with @kimkardashian and Kanye! @jlo #MetGala #AllThePink" – Alex Rodriguez

Another picture from the 2019 Met Gala featuring the four stars.

Lopez and A-Rod separated in 2021 and J.Lo is now married to actor Ben Affleck, while Rodriguez is currently dating fitness enthusiast Kathryne Padgett. Kanye and Kim separated in 2022 after filing for divorce in 2021.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were married for 6 years

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021 after six years of marriage. They have four children together: Psalm, 2, North, 8, Saint, 6, and Chicago.

Kanye has been spotted several times with pal Candace Owens, the conservative Blexit founder, who accompanied him at his Paris Fashion Week show.

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez – a power couple

A-Rod and Lopez were regarded as one of the most powerful couples in Hollywood. The two first met in 2005 and started dating in 2017. They made many public appearances together. J.Lo also shared a thick bond with A-Rod’s daughters Natasha and Elle.

The New York Yankees legend posted many social media posts featuring Lopez. He proposed to J.Lo in the Bahamas and their wedding got postponed due to the pandemic. They split in 2019.

J.Lo recently married Ben Affleck in Las Vegas.

"Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck are officially married!!❤️💍 The two tied the knot in Las Vegas💒"– theweddingbliss

J.Lo and A-Rod worked together in the wellness sector and in real estate as well. The two invested in the telemedicine business Hims & Hers. It provides a range of personal care items with an emphasis on beautiful skin and hair.

"Visiting JLO Beauty with my JLo beauty ✨🤍" – Alex Rodriguez

Rodriguez was a star MLB player. He played for 22 years and a major part of the Yankees’ success goes to him. He was suspended for the entire 2014 season over PED usage.

