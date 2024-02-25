Hagerstown to welcome back minor league baseball with new stadium for summer 2024

Baseball returns to Hagerstown for the summer of 2024 following the construction of a new stadium in the downtown area. However, the minor league baseball team won't have any affiliations with any MLB team and would work as an independent 26-man roster, per The Shepherdstown Chronicle. The roster of Flying Boxcars will comprise former professional baseball players with big league experience.

At the new stadium, towering metal poles have been inserted for better lighting to give the locals an immersive game-day experience. Currently, the new stadium is going through finishing touches and soon the roster will also be decided, which will feature professional veterans for the Flying Boxcars.

Previously, the city had the Hagerstown Suns, who played their games at Municipal Stadium on Memorial Avenue. The stadium will now be replaced with the current facility being built.

This summer, the Boxcars will organize various events like Throwback Tuesdays, Double Dog Days (Wednesdays), Thirsty Thursdays, and Fireworks Fridays. Moreover, they will also have giveaways and other events every Saturday and Sunday.

Hagerstown has a rich history in professional baseball, as Hall of Famer Willie Mays played his first professional baseball game here when he appeared for Trenton (New Jersey).

Moreover, Hagerstown Suns changed affiliations continuously over the years, resulting in players like Mike Mussina, Arthur Rhodes and Bryce Harper coming to town for preparations.

In which league does Hagerstown's Flying Boxcars play?

The Flying Boxcars' roster is yet to be chosen by field manager Mark Mason, team management or ownership.

Boxcars are part of the 10-team Atlantic League of Professional Baseball. Under this league, the teams will be grouped into two divisions, with a geographical spread from New York to southernmost Charleston. Each team will play 126 games on their schedule.

The North Division will comprise the Flying Boxcars, the Lancaster Barnstormers, the York Revolution, the Long Island Ducks, and the Staten Island Ferryhawks. The South Division will consist of the High Point Rockers, Gastonia Honey Hunters, Charleston, Lexington Counter Clocks, and Southern Maryland Blue Crabs.

Hagerstown is set to play against York on April 25 and their last game will also be against York at home in Meritus Park on September 15.

