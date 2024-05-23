"Hal, if you let this man go, I don't know what to say" - Yankees fans plead for Juan Soto's retention after strong comeback against Mariners

Juan Soto has won the hearts of New York Yankees fans ever since his arrival. Soto's incredible performance has carried the Yankees in several crucial games. Soto was at his best during the Yankees' impressive win over the Mariners on Wednesday, drawing calls for an extension from the fans.

Soto is likely to become a free agent after this season and is expected to garner attention from several teams vying to acquire the All-Star. As a Yankee, Soto seems to have settled down doing what is best for the team. However, the franchise will need a leap from the financial side, if they want to extend his contract.

Yankees fans believe that the franchise should pay Soto his asking price. Reacting to his strong performance against the Mariners, fans urged the franchise to retain the All-Star player.

Here's a look at some fan reactions after Soto's incredible home run against the Seattle Mariners.

"Hal, if you let this man go, I don't know what to say," wrote one fan.

"Please Hal give him a billion," another fan added.

"If Hal doesn’t extend this man every other fan base has the right to make fun of this org. Thank you," another fan added.

Some fans urged the franchise to not cut their payroll and pay Soto the required price.

"Dont cut the payroll, pay this man," one fan added.

"Get that Checkbook out Hal. Soto’s Staying," another fan wrote.

"Give the man whatever he asks for. We NEED Soto + Judge long-term," another fan chipped in.

Juan Soto tops the Yankees offense in RBIs

After his strong performance against the Mariners, Juan Soto took the lead in RBIs for his team. Soto has 40 RBIs and is followed by Aaron Judge with 34. The slugger smashed his 13th home run in pinstripes and is second behind Judge.

Soto improved his batting clip to .313. He has a .409 OBP and a .987 OPS. The 25-year-old has driven 37 runs in 195 appearances at the plate.

While the Bronx Bombers will need considerable financial muscle to extend Soto, they will also need to deal with Soto's agent Scott Boras. If the franchise cuts its payroll, extending the All-Star slugger could become a pipe dream for the Yankees.

